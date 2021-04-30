For just as each of us has one body with many members, and these members do not all have the same function, so in Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others. – Romans 12:45.

Okay, I’m going to say this out loud. “Ouch! That really hurt!” But it didn’t seem polite or appropriate to whine about it at the time; not when these wonderful health care providers are working so hard to get as many people as possible vaccinated.

Also, and I’m going to say this out loud too: “Do not be a vaccine holdout!” Scheduling, obviously, takes time and coordination. But everyone will have the opportunity and we must follow through. The simple science of the equation is clear: the higher the percentage of people inoculated, the greater the effectiveness of the intervention.

COVID-19 takes people down regardless of age, ethnicity, gender or point of view. Your politics matter not one whit when it comes to public health. So, let’s demonstrate some sense of Christian community, put others ahead of ourselves, become part of the solution rather than exacerbating the problem, roll up our sleeves, do the right thing and get vaccinated already.

Rebekah and I left the house at 10:00, arrived near the vaccination site at 10:45, got lost, found the right entrance at 10:50, checked in for our 11:00 slot at 10:53, received our shots at 11:15, were released from “observation” around 11:30, and were back home for lunch by 12:15.

Now that is some impressive public health. Mega-kudos to the entire operation. Everyone was courteous, everyone gave smiles, everyone was treated with patience and respect, everyone seemed to ‘get’ the gravity of the situation and the importance of pulling together to make the solution work.

And did I mention that the shot hurt? Ouch! This is why I hooked up with the Johnson & Johnson. One and done!

So let’s all follow the reasoning of Paul: “In Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others.”

Peace – DEREK