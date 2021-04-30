Keeping carpets looking their best is no simple task. Carpets and general upholstery are dust magnets. Even when surfaces may not even appear that dirty, that plush pile is a hiding spot for bugs, mold, skin flakes, pollen, pet urine, dirt and germs.

While do-it-yourself carpet cleaning machines are available, there’s no substitute for an expert and thorough carpet cleaning job.

With Kleanaway Carpet and Tile Cleaning, its three-step cleaning process, which includes a pretreatment for heavily soiled areas and steam cleaning with a state-of-the-art, truck-mounted unit, reaches deep into the fibers of carpet to lift and dissolve stains.

“With just a little bit of time we can drastically improve the appearance of your interior spaces,” said Owner Russell Mercurio. “We pride ourselves on being thorough yet efficient, two key elements that are required for a satisfying customer experience.”

When Rod Steele needed his carpet cleaned quickly, he turned to Kleanaway. “They came out the very next morning and took care of my carpet,” he said. “It looks absolutely amazing and didn’t take long at all.”

Even though he prides himself on his efficiency, Mercurio said there are no shortcuts to cleaning.

“Quality shows, and if our customers weren’t satisfied with the end result, we wouldn’t have been in business as long as we have,” he said.

His steam cleaning process is a safe and sanitary way to clean carpeting. It reaches down to the lowest layer, or ‘pile,’ of carpeting and removes those nasty contaminants.

The Riverview-based cleaning company, in addition to specializing in residential and commercial carpet cleaning, also offers tile and grout cleaning.

“No matter what kind of tile you have installed, we will be able to clean it,” he said. “We have experience cleaning glass, ceramic, porcelain, granite, natural stone and travertine tiling.”

Mercurio said he wants his customers to remain confident in the services he provides as he helps them create clean environments for themselves and their loved ones. “We want to help our customers stay healthy and having disinfected carpeting is a step in the right direction,” he said.

For more information about Kleanaway Carpet and Tile Cleaning or to schedule an appointment, call 992-5248 or visit www.cartpetcleaningintampafl.com.