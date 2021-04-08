Riverview resident Mandy Harvey is a talented singer-songwriter. What makes this talented individual so special is the fact that she is deaf. Harvey recently released a new single, Masterpiece, along with a video. Masterpiece is available on all streaming platforms and digital retailers.

Harvey lost her hearing when she was 18 years old as a result of a connective tissue disorder, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. At the time, Harvey was pursuing a vocal music education major at Colorado State University. She left college and faced depression.

Harvey’s father, Joe, suggested that they play a song together on the guitar as they used to do. Harvey returned to music in 2008. Harvey embraced her condition and became an advocate, a writer and an inspirational speaker.

In 2017, Harvey went on America’s Got Talent and won a Golden Buzzer for her original song, Try. This song has been viewed over 500 million times.

Harvey’s new song, Masterpiece, was co-penned with Billy Lefler and Simon Wilcox. Harvey said, “Masterpiece is about embracing all of who you are, including the broken pieces, and understanding that all of life’s experiences, even the tough ones, made you who you are today. It is a celebration of the journey.”

Harvey added, “My dream was to become a music teacher. After I lost my hearing, I was encouraged to do things outside of my comfort zone. I want to encourage people to chase their dreams. Remember that failure is a beautiful part of your journey.”

In the video, Harvey asked notable friends with disabilities, including Marlee Matlin, Warren ‘Wawa’ Snipe (who recently performed the national anthem in ASL during the Super Bowl), Erik Weihenmayer (the first blind person to reach the summit of Mt. Everest), Kyle Maynard (the first quadruple amputee to ascend Mount Kilimanjaro without the aid of prosthetics) and everyday heroes to participate.

Harvey said, “My hope with this video and the song itself is to encourage people to look within themselves and realize just how special they are.”

In addition to being a lyrical video, it is completely accessible as it was 100 percent signed.

Harvey performs barefoot so she can feel the music through the floor. She is also aided by visual tuners to find the correct pitch.

For more information, please visit www.mandyharveymusic.com. You can follow Harvey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.