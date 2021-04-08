This April, the Firehouse Cultural Center, located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin, is offering up two events.

First up, on Saturday, April 10, fans can come listen to the Victoria Ginty Acoustic Quartet. This show will be a return to the soft side of roots American music. The band will present acoustic versions of well-known and loved soft rock classics, from the 60s and forward. Not to give away the show, but the band will bring out surprises that you will be sure to know. This is a show not to miss.

Tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers. Seats are limited and all tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.

Then, on Saturday, April 24, the Firehouse Cultural Center will present A Night in the Big Easy from 6 to 9 p.m. Seating will be limited and will be in the style of the Center Stage events. This event is being held in lieu of the annual Bourbon on the Bayou, which cannot be held this year.

Due to the limited nature of the event, there are just a few tables of four left, at $250 each. There are also sponsorship opportunities available.

TBone Hamilton and the Big Easy Revue will be the entertainment. They have entertained at the annual Bourbon on the Bayou in the past and will once again have the Firehouse jazzed up for the evening.

No Big Easy-themed event would go without food and drink. The Firehouse will offer a scaled-down array courtesy of Ric from Econo Catering Company. It will create some NOLA favorites and a raw bar. To maintain safety, it will be served on small plates that will be portioned by staff and guests can get portions throughout the evening.

According to Chris Bredbenner, executive director of the Firehouse Cultural Center, “Any trip to New Orleans might include a beverage, and we will have several options, including a specialty drink, The Big Easy.”

Bredbenner added, “Your Firehouse Cultural Center is ready to fill your need for music, food, libations and ‘safe social gathering.’ T-Bone Hamilton is eager to bring out the Big Easy Revue. A Night in the Big Easy is set to keep our spring fundraiser rolling down the bayou.”

For more information, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.