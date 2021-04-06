When a woman feels good, she can take on the world. Missy Duncan, owner of Missy’s Ink in Valrico, makes sure every woman who receives one of her beauty services leaves feeling beautiful and empowered.

“Missy’s Ink just celebrated four years of being in business,” Duncan said. “I feel so blessed and excited for the future. After being in the same office for more than 10 years, it was time for a change. I’m moving to the Valrico area, and it’s such an exciting new adventure.”

Duncan is a mom of two adult children and has been married for 29 years to her husband, who has been her sweetheart since she met him when she was 14 years old. “We’re enjoying the empty nest life together and loving it,” Duncan said.

After having a successful photography business for 20 years, Duncan decided she needed a change in life.

“I decided that, although God had blessed me so much, I was ready for a change,” Duncan said. “I took a leap of faith and set out for a new beginning with permanent makeup. It’s been the best career I could’ve ever hoped for. It allows me to show my creativity and gives me such satisfaction of seeing a woman renew her self-esteem.”

Duncan offers many services at Missy’s Ink. From microblading to pink areola pigmentation, her goal is to make women feel beautiful.

“I love to create beautiful permanent makeup for my clients,” Duncan said. “There’s nothing better than looking your best, any time of the day. Life may not always be perfect, but your makeup can be.”

Duncan is always learning new beauty services that she can offer to her clients as well.

“The most current class that I recently took was for machine strokes,” Duncan said. “Machine strokes is a process of using my machine for the hair stroke technique instead of a microblade. This method makes the process more comfortable as well as helps with color retention.”

Duncan’s goal for the future is to continue to learn, grow and gain more confidence.

“Learning creates knowledge and knowledge creates confidence,” Duncan said. “Continuing to take classes in permanent makeup is something that I do often. I believe continuing to learn more is a priority in this business.”

To learn more about the services offered at Missy’s Ink, visit www.missysink.com or call 659-0648. The new location of Missy’s Ink is at 3117 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.