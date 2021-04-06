The Newsome boys soccer team accomplished a rare feat: winning a school-record 20 games in a season. The Wolves won 20 out of their 23 games overall, claiming their third district championship in the last four years and winning the Western Conference Championship as well. They lost to eventual state finalist Plant in a very close 2-1 game in the regional semifinals.

Senior team captain and goaltender Patton Trimborn broke Newsome’s record for shutouts in a season with 12.

“I am very proud of the work we all put in to get that milestone,” said Trimborn. “It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to achieve this. We all put in the work to be the best team in Newsome soccer history.”

Head Coach Allen Ware had his work cut out for him this season, as he had to replace eight starters from last year’s team. This year’s group was led by seven seniors. Ware said that the players that had to step up in starting roles had a lot of grit and a ‘never die’ attitude.

Senior Mohammed Hijaz had a pivotal role in his first season for the Wolves after transferring late to the school last year and just missing out on the 2020 season. Hijaz, who moved back to Florida after living in his home country of Jordan for a couple years, made the All-State team and scored 12 goals this season for Newsome.

“What makes me most proud is knowing everybody looked up to me and saw me as a leader,” said Hijaz. “Seeing everybody come together this season and performing so well made me so proud.”

Another key player for the Wolves was senior captain Tommy Holden, who stepped in when three-year starter Matt Almond went down with a broken ankle during the second day of practice. Holden, who had never played defense before, told his coaches that he would do whatever he needed to do for his team to succeed. He filled the void and was a key element for Newsome. Junior Joseph Adderley led the team in scoring with 22 goals.

“The boys didn’t have ‘quit’ in them, and they just fought from day one knowing that, for the most part, we were a brand-new team after losing the amount of seniors we lost the previous year,” said Ware. “Every time they stepped out on the field, their confidence grew game-by-game. Up until the very last whistle in the last game, we always felt with this group that we were in every game and could win every game.”

The Wolves continue to have high expectations after a string of success. According to Ware, the team will return seven starters for next season.

“What I’ll take most from this season is all the memories from my teammates and the fans,” said Hijaz. “To make it this far was an incredible feat, and I couldn’t ask for more from a season like this.”