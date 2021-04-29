Now that our communities are slowly and safely returning back to normal, New Hope United Methodist Church is happy to announce it will be hosting several church-wide events and is excited to invite the community to participate.

One of the ongoing events is the food co-op that takes place twice a month on the first and third Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $5 per unit and each unit will consist of a hefty amount of produce and a dozen eggs. According to Mandy New, director of communications, each family can order up to two units of food.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to come together around food and faith,” said New.

Orders need to be submitted by 11 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the food co-op date. Registration can be submitted at https://findnewhope.com.food.

New Hope will also be holding Mother’s Day services on Sunday, May 9 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the main sanctuary.

“Our Spanish-speaking congregation will hold their service at 11:00 a.m. in Logan Hall,” said New. “All are welcome to join us as we celebrate the amazing women in our lives. We will have a photo opportunity in the courtyard for families to capture their special moment.”

On Friday, May 14, New Hope will be hosting a Friday Night Courtyard Concert at 6 p.m. with Swipe Right.

“We are excited to invite the Greater Brandon community to a family-friendly evening filled with music and fellowship,” said New. “This is a great opportunity to invite your friends and neighbors to a socially distanced evening of great local music talent.”

This is a free event.

Celebration Sunday for New Hope pastors is taking place on Sunday, May 16. This day is to honor and celebrate the pastors at New Hope as well as a ‘welcome back to church’ event for the community to participate in in-person worship.

Several events are taking place on Sunday, May 23, including Graduation Sunday, when New Hope will celebrate graduating seniors. The student ministry will be taking over the worship services and people of all ages are invited to experience a unique worship experience. In addition, the OneBlood Blood Mobile will be on-campus that same day, followed by ‘Worship on the Lawn’ at 6 p.m.

“Everyone is invited to grab a blanket or lawn chair and join us for worship outside,” said New. “This is the perfect opportunity to extend that invite to your neighbor or co-worker to join you for casual outdoor fellowship and worship.”

For those families with children, New Hope will be holding its Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 21 to Thursday, June 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a VBS Wrap Party Courtyard Concert on Friday, June 25 in the evening. This would be a great time to check out the new social hall that is available for use for the Brandon community.

New Hope United Methodist Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For more information about upcoming events, visit www.findnewhope.com or call 689-4161. You can also follow the church on its Facebook page.