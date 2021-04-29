By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

1 Corinthians 2:9, Amplified Bible (AMP):

9 but just as it is written [in Scripture],

“Things which the eye has not seen and the ear has not heard,

And which have not entered the heart of man,

All that God has prepared for those who love Him…”

George Müller was a man of incredible faith. He would find a passage in the Bible and prayed the promise into fruition. Here’s a short testimony of some of the exploits of Müller through prayer.

“One of the mightiest men of prayer of the last generation was George Mueller of Bristol, England, who in the last sixty years of his life (he lived to be ninety-two or ninety-three) obtained the English equivalent of $7,200,000.00 by prayer. But George Mueller never prayed for a thing just because he wanted it, or even just because he felt it was greatly needed for God’s work. When it was laid upon George Mueller’s heart to pray for anything, he would search the Scriptures to find if there was some promise that covered the case. Sometimes he would search the scriptures for days before he presented his petition to God. And then when he found the promise, with his open Bible before him, and his finger upon that promise, he would plead that promise, and so he received what he asked. He always prayed with an open Bible before him,” – R.A. Torrey on George Müller; The Power of Prayer, 1924, (Page 81).

The amazing testimony of Müller shows us that the prayer of faith can move mountains. If you notice, Müller wasn’t praying for his needs, he was praying for the needs of others.

Except from: Prayer Life: The Conversation, Page 304.