Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 29, 2021.

Since April 28, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (30 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 28 new cases, Ruskin having 19 new cases, Valrico having 17 new cases, Gibsonton having 13 new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having eight new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having five new cases and Dover having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 28, 2021: 10,291 cases

Riverview, April 29, 2021: 10,319↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 28, 2021: 7,723 cases

Brandon, April 29, 2021: 7,753↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 28, 2021: 3,759 cases

Ruskin, April 29, 2021: 3,778↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 28, 2021: 2,529 cases

Wimauma, April 29, 2021: 2,537↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 28, 2021: 4,755 cases

Valrico, April 29, 2021: 4,772↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 28, 2021: 1,451 cases

Sun City Center, April 29, 2021: 1,456↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 28, 2021: 1,522 cases

Apollo Beach, April 29, 2021: 1,527↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 28, 2021: 2,165 cases

Seffner, April 29, 2021: 2,172↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 28, 2021: 1,579 cases

Gibsonton, April 29, 2021: 1,592↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 28, 2021: 1,970 cases

Lithia, April 29, 2021: 1,978↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 28, 2021: 1,535 cases

Dover, April 29, 2021: 1,538↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 28, 2021: 39,155

April 29, 2021: 39,298

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 28, 2021: 133,143

April 29, 2021: 133,616

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 28, 2021: 2,180,924

April 29, 2021: 2,186,477

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 28, 2021: 1,694

April 29, 2021: 1,696

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 28, 2021: 35,030

April 29, 2021: 35,084

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)