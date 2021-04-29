Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 29, 2021.
Since April 28, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (30 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 28 new cases, Ruskin having 19 new cases, Valrico having 17 new cases, Gibsonton having 13 new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having eight new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having five new cases and Dover having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 28, 2021: 10,291 cases
Riverview, April 29, 2021: 10,319↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 28, 2021: 7,723 cases
Brandon, April 29, 2021: 7,753↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 28, 2021: 3,759 cases
Ruskin, April 29, 2021: 3,778↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 28, 2021: 2,529 cases
Wimauma, April 29, 2021: 2,537↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 28, 2021: 4,755 cases
Valrico, April 29, 2021: 4,772↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 28, 2021: 1,451 cases
Sun City Center, April 29, 2021: 1,456↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 28, 2021: 1,522 cases
Apollo Beach, April 29, 2021: 1,527↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 28, 2021: 2,165 cases
Seffner, April 29, 2021: 2,172↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 28, 2021: 1,579 cases
Gibsonton, April 29, 2021: 1,592↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 28, 2021: 1,970 cases
Lithia, April 29, 2021: 1,978↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 28, 2021: 1,535 cases
Dover, April 29, 2021: 1,538↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 28, 2021: 39,155
April 29, 2021: 39,298
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 28, 2021: 133,143
April 29, 2021: 133,616
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 28, 2021: 2,180,924
April 29, 2021: 2,186,477
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 28, 2021: 1,694
April 29, 2021: 1,696
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 28, 2021: 35,030
April 29, 2021: 35,084
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)