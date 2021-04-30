In 1959, a group of Brandon area artists and art lovers first organized what was to become the Brandon League of Fine Arts. Wishing to support and encourage the cultural life of the Greater Brandon area, these dedicated men and women formed an organization called the Brandon Area Art Center.

In 1977, the Brandon Area Art Center’s name was changed to the Brandon League of Fine Arts to better reflect the growing scope of the members’ interests.

“I have been a part of the group since the beginning,” said member Roxanne Tobaison. “I have held various offices with the league at one time or the other, but what I like most about being a part of the league is the friendships I’ve made over the years.”

The league has had a close relationship with Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association. When the recent COVID-19 pandemic hit, Center Place had to close its doors. With so many arts programs and museums closing due to the pandemic, Center Place was almost forced to close permanently.

“We were so thrilled when the Odiorne family and the new Center Place board stepped up to reopen Center Place,” said member Doreen Donovan. “The league is now able to have their Studio Mondays, members’ meetings and member shows because the league is back at Center Place. We are finally back home.”

The league maintains a close relationship with Center Place and provides support for monthly art exhibitions in the Mook Gallery.

“When I first moved to Brandon years ago, I heard about the Brandon League of Fine Arts and I came to a meeting and I loved it,” said member Sue Allen. “The artists are wonderful and the friendships I have made with them over the years are priceless.”

The purpose of the league is to inspire interest in the arts through educational programs, to promote advancement of members by providing opportunities to exhibit their work and to serve the community through enrichment of the cultural climate.

If you would like to learn more about the Brandon League of Fine Arts or if you’d like to become a member of the league, you can visit their website at www.blfa.us. The league’s general membership meetings are held on the third Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the Mook Gallery of Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon.