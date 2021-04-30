The month of May not only brings us springtime flowers and warmer weather, it’s also the month we celebrate our moms, our mother figures in our lives and being moms. As moms, we may often feel we’re not doing enough. I remember when my children were little, I was in a constant battle with myself to ‘do it all right.’ I felt the struggle every day to do more or to do better—as many mothers do.

Second-guessing myself at the end of the day seemed to be a regular event. I would analyze my day and question why I was late picking up my daughter from cheerleading practice, or if I should have done more to help my son prepare for his spelling test. I would even question if I was packing lunches that were ‘good enough.’ God never intended motherhood to be a chore or an unpleasant task.

We have a special role in the lives of our children that is truly a gift from God. During the difficult days, focus on unconditional love—the same unconditional love that God has for us.

Proverbs 31:31 tells us, “Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Motherhood is undoubtedly a blessing from God. “The days are long, but the years are short.”

Have a blessed Mother’s Day.



Sand in My Sandwich: And Other Motherhood Messes I’m Learning to Love

By Sarah Parshall Perry

There is no perfect family, no life free of mess. But in the midst of it all, God is there. In this book, the author shares her story of motherhood and how God used her children and life’s messes as instruments of His presence and how God can put things back together the ‘right way.’ Told with humor and honesty, this book will let you know that motherhood is delightfully messy and that you are not alone.



The Better Mom: Growing in Grace Between Perfection and the Mess

By Ruth Schwenk

In The Better Mom, readers are invited to grow out of the ‘mess’ of motherhood and into a place where all mothers can grow as a better, happier mom. Readers are encouraged to embrace the refining work of the Holy Spirit to help every family not just survive but thrive through the parenting years.



I Need Some Help Here!: Hope for When Your Kids Don’t Go According to Plan

By Kathi Lipp

For those in the trenches of motherhood who’ve felt alone, defeated and at their wits’ end, this book commiserates but also uplifts and encourages in a way that gives moms hope and makes them smile. This book is filled with stories and insights that give moms permission to put aside the fantasy of being a perfect parent and instead become the kind of parent God needs you to be.



Mothering from Scratch: Finding the Best Parenting Style for You and Your Family

By Melinda Means, Kathy Helgemo

There’s no ‘one size fits all’ recipe for being a good mom. This faith-based book will help you find a parenting style that works for you. Abandoning cookie-cutter advice, this book offers biblical wisdom to help tap into individual strengths and weaknesses, push past the fear of doing it wrong and chart a grace-filled course for your family.