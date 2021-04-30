Whether it’s your home or your home away from home, a recreational vehicle (RV) makes for priceless memories and enjoyable adventures, and Drew’s RV Techs has what you need to keep your family driving for years to come.

Family-owned and operated, Drew’s RV Techs boasts an extensive inventory of new and pre-owned RVs for sale plus knowledgeable and experienced technicians. Check out their competitive prices and personalized service the big box stores cannot complete with.

Drew Anklin, owner and operator, with over 30 years of experience working on and around RVs, knows the difference.

“We have a huge emphasis on family. An RV is important to your family. We will take on projects from the roof to the wheel bearings and everything in between. We have parts for older vehicles that big box stores won’t try to replace.”

If you’re ready to trade in or buy, Drew’s RV Techs has upfront pricing and financing options to fit your budget. Anklin and his team strive for their customers to have peace of mind when it comes to buying and maintaining your investment.

Not ready to jump into an RV of your own? Check out Cruise America RV Rental, located on-site. It has a variety of small, standard and large-size RVs, so you can explore the open road whether you want to rough it out in wilderness parks or camp in style. It’s the perfect family vacation and a great opportunity to experience all of what RVs have to offer.

For more information, call 645-7870 or visit www.drewsrvtechs.com and www.cruiseamerica.com/rv-rental-locations/florida/tampa. Drew’s RV Techs and Cruise America are located at 1601 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin. They are on open weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 Noon.