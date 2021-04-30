Andrew Fischer is a senior at Newsome High School. He began his ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) program in eighth grade after one of his teachers talked about the program in his class.

“When my teacher came and gave a talk on the ROTC program, it seemed kind of fun to me,” Fischer said. “This is where all of it began for me.”

Since Fischer began his journey into the ROTC program, he has done nothing but excel.

“ROTC for me was a huge learning experience for me and I liked that I gained so much from it,” Fischer said. “It was in the first year of ROTC that I learned a lot about myself and how the ROTC would dictate my life. It shaped a lot of my personality and my values. It really has made me a good person and a good citizen as well.”

The Reserve Officer Training Corps is a college program offered at more than 1,700 colleges and universities across the United States that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. military.

In exchange for a paid college education and a guaranteed post-college career, participants, or cadets, commit to serve in the military after graduation. Each service branch has its own take on ROTC.

“I will be going to the Air Force Academy in June of this year once I graduate,” Fischer said.

Air Force ROTC offers a four-year program and a three-year program, both based on Air Force requirements and led by active duty Air Force officers. Courses are a mix of normal college classes and the Air Force ROTC curriculum, which covers everything from leadership studies to combat technique. Upon completion, a student enters the Air Force as an officer.

Fischer has excelled in Newsome’s ROTC program. He was recently named ROTC Cadet of the Year for Hillsborough County.

“I couldn’t have achieved this accomplishment without the help and guidance of my instructors, LTC Eric Deal, MSG Jaime Castro and MSG Erick Bertram,” Fischer said. “I was kind of surprised when they called my name at the ceremony. Just listening to all of the speeches from the people at the ceremony and in the program was just awesome. These people are truly astonishing people and to know I’m associated with these people was a really cool moment for me.”