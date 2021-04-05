County will honor six young people for excellence in leadership, perseverance and service.

Hillsborough County, Fla. (March 29, 2021) – Each year, Hillsborough County recognizes the many positive contributions made by young people in our community through the Youth Excellence and Achievement Awards (YEA! Awards). Nominations are being accepted now through 5 p.m. on Monday, April 12.

YEA! Awards nominations can be submitted for both middle and high school students in each of the following categories:

Leadership – demonstrating positive impact on others in an ongoing endeavor, such as sports, academics or the arts.

Success Despite Difficult Odds – overcoming tremendous personal difficulty to attain success and positively impact others.

Volunteer or Community Service – allocating discretionary time to help others or complete a project that has improved our community.

The nomination form is available for submission online at HCFLGov.net/YEA. Nominations will be reviewed by the Commission on the Status of Women.

The YEA! Awards were created in 2010 to recognize Hillsborough County students for making a difference in their community. The students honored show initiative, innovation and a commitment to themselves and others while pursuing excellence in a leadership capacity. This can be demonstrated in academics, community service, athletics, performing arts, conservation or other areas. The YEA! Awards will be presented by the Board of County Commissioners in May.

For additional information on the YEA! Awards, visit HCFLGov.net/YEA or contact Hillsborough County Communications & Digital Media at 813-272-5194.