Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 4, 2021.
Since April 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 21 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having seven new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Dover having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases and Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 3, 2021: 9,358 cases
Riverview, April 4, 2021: 9,379↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 3, 2021: 7,029 cases
Brandon, April 4, 2021: 7,055↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 3, 2021: 3,464 cases
Ruskin, April 4, 2021: 3,471↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 3, 2021: 2,366 cases
Wimauma, April 4, 2021: 2,372↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 3, 2021: 4,311 cases
Valrico, April 4, 2021: 4,325↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 3, 2021: 1,397 cases
Sun City Center, April 4, 2021: 1,400↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 3, 2021: 1,411 cases
Apollo Beach, April 4, 2021: 1,413↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 3, 2021: 1,944 cases
Seffner, April 4, 2021: 1,948↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 3, 2021: 1,450 cases
Gibsonton, April 4, 2021: 1,452↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 3, 2021: 1,806 cases
Lithia, April 4, 2021: 1,813↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 3, 2021: 1,404 cases
Dover, April 4, 2021: 1,409↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 3, 2021: 35,846
April 4, 2021: 35,943
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 3, 2021: 122,128
April 4, 2021: 122,431
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 3, 2021: 2,038,204
April 4, 2021: 2,042,881
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 3, 2021: 1,619
April 4, 2021: 1,619
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 3, 2021: 33,652
April 4, 2021: 33,674
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
