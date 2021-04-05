Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 4, 2021.

Since April 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (26 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 21 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having seven new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Dover having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases and Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 3, 2021: 9,358 cases

Riverview, April 4, 2021: 9,379↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 3, 2021: 7,029 cases

Brandon, April 4, 2021: 7,055↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 3, 2021: 3,464 cases

Ruskin, April 4, 2021: 3,471↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 3, 2021: 2,366 cases

Wimauma, April 4, 2021: 2,372↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 3, 2021: 4,311 cases

Valrico, April 4, 2021: 4,325↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 3, 2021: 1,397 cases

Sun City Center, April 4, 2021: 1,400↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 3, 2021: 1,411 cases

Apollo Beach, April 4, 2021: 1,413↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 3, 2021: 1,944 cases

Seffner, April 4, 2021: 1,948↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 3, 2021: 1,450 cases

Gibsonton, April 4, 2021: 1,452↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 3, 2021: 1,806 cases

Lithia, April 4, 2021: 1,813↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 3, 2021: 1,404 cases

Dover, April 4, 2021: 1,409↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 3, 2021: 35,846

April 4, 2021: 35,943

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 3, 2021: 122,128

April 4, 2021: 122,431

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 3, 2021: 2,038,204

April 4, 2021: 2,042,881

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 3, 2021: 1,619

April 4, 2021: 1,619

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 3, 2021: 33,652

April 4, 2021: 33,674

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)