Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 3, 2021.
Since April 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (37 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 28 new cases, Ruskin having 17 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Wimauma having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases and Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 2, 2021: 9,321 cases
Riverview, April 3, 2021: 9,358↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 2, 2021: 7,001 cases
Brandon, April 3, 2021: 7,029↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 2, 2021: 3,447 cases
Ruskin, April 3, 2021: 3,464↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 2, 2021: 2,354 cases
Wimauma, April 3, 2021: 2,366↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 2, 2021: 4,295 cases
Valrico, April 3, 2021: 4,311↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 2, 2021: 1,395 cases
Sun City Center, April 3, 2021: 1,397↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 2, 2021: 1,406 cases
Apollo Beach, April 3, 2021: 1,411↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 2, 2021: 1,940 cases
Seffner, April 3, 2021: 1,944↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 2, 2021: 1,448 cases
Gibsonton, April 3, 2021: 1,450↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 2, 2021: 1,801 cases
Lithia, April 3, 2021: 1,806↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 2, 2021: 1,402 cases
Dover, April 3, 2021: 1,404↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 2, 2021: 35,716
April 3, 2021: 35,846
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 2, 2021: 121,675
April 3, 2021: 122,128
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 2, 2021: 2,032,387
April 3, 2021: 2,038,204
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 2, 2021: 1,618
April 3, 2021: 1,619
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 2, 2021: 33,586
April 3, 2021: 33,652
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)