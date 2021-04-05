Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 3, 2021.

Since April 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (37 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 28 new cases, Ruskin having 17 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Wimauma having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases and Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 2, 2021: 9,321 cases

Riverview, April 3, 2021: 9,358↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 2, 2021: 7,001 cases

Brandon, April 3, 2021: 7,029↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 2, 2021: 3,447 cases

Ruskin, April 3, 2021: 3,464↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 2, 2021: 2,354 cases

Wimauma, April 3, 2021: 2,366↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 2, 2021: 4,295 cases

Valrico, April 3, 2021: 4,311↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 2, 2021: 1,395 cases

Sun City Center, April 3, 2021: 1,397↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 2, 2021: 1,406 cases

Apollo Beach, April 3, 2021: 1,411↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 2, 2021: 1,940 cases

Seffner, April 3, 2021: 1,944↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 2, 2021: 1,448 cases

Gibsonton, April 3, 2021: 1,450↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 2, 2021: 1,801 cases

Lithia, April 3, 2021: 1,806↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 2, 2021: 1,402 cases

Dover, April 3, 2021: 1,404↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 2, 2021: 35,716

April 3, 2021: 35,846

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 2, 2021: 121,675

April 3, 2021: 122,128

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 2, 2021: 2,032,387

April 3, 2021: 2,038,204

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 2, 2021: 1,618

April 3, 2021: 1,619

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 2, 2021: 33,586

April 3, 2021: 33,652

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)