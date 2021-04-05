Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 2, 2021.

Since April 1, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 31 new cases; Valrico having 17 new cases; Wimauma having 13 new cases; Ruskin, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having eight new cases; Lithia having seven new cases; Sun City Center having five new cases; Dover having three new cases; and Seffner having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 1, 2021: 9,282 cases

Riverview, April 2, 2021: 9,321↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 1, 2021: 6,970 cases

Brandon, April 2, 2021: 7,001↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 1, 2021: 3,439 cases

Ruskin, April 2, 2021: 3,447↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 1, 2021: 2,341 cases

Wimauma, April 2, 2021: 2,354↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 1, 2021: 4,278 cases

Valrico, April 2, 2021: 4,295↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 1, 2021: 1,390 cases

Sun City Center, April 2, 2021: 1,395↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 1, 2021: 1,398 cases

Apollo Beach, April 2, 2021: 1,406↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 1, 2021: 1,938 cases

Seffner, April 2, 2021: 1,940↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 1, 2021: 1,440 cases

Gibsonton, April 2, 2021: 1,448↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 1, 2021: 1,794 cases

Lithia, April 2, 2021: 1,801↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 1, 2021: 1,399 cases

Dover, April 2, 2021: 1,402↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 1, 2021: 35,575

April 2, 2021: 35,716

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 1, 2021: 121,158

April 2, 2021: 121,675

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 1, 2021: 2,026,083

April 2, 2021: 2,032,387

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 1, 2021: 1,615

April 2, 2021: 1,618

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 1, 2021: 33,494

April 2, 2021: 33,586

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)