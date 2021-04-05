Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 2, 2021.
Since April 1, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 31 new cases; Valrico having 17 new cases; Wimauma having 13 new cases; Ruskin, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having eight new cases; Lithia having seven new cases; Sun City Center having five new cases; Dover having three new cases; and Seffner having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 1, 2021: 9,282 cases
Riverview, April 2, 2021: 9,321↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 1, 2021: 6,970 cases
Brandon, April 2, 2021: 7,001↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 1, 2021: 3,439 cases
Ruskin, April 2, 2021: 3,447↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 1, 2021: 2,341 cases
Wimauma, April 2, 2021: 2,354↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 1, 2021: 4,278 cases
Valrico, April 2, 2021: 4,295↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 1, 2021: 1,390 cases
Sun City Center, April 2, 2021: 1,395↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 1, 2021: 1,398 cases
Apollo Beach, April 2, 2021: 1,406↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 1, 2021: 1,938 cases
Seffner, April 2, 2021: 1,940↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 1, 2021: 1,440 cases
Gibsonton, April 2, 2021: 1,448↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 1, 2021: 1,794 cases
Lithia, April 2, 2021: 1,801↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 1, 2021: 1,399 cases
Dover, April 2, 2021: 1,402↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 1, 2021: 35,575
April 2, 2021: 35,716
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 1, 2021: 121,158
April 2, 2021: 121,675
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 1, 2021: 2,026,083
April 2, 2021: 2,032,387
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 1, 2021: 1,615
April 2, 2021: 1,618
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 1, 2021: 33,494
April 2, 2021: 33,586
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)