Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 1, 2021.
Since March 31, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (43 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 37 new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having 17 new cases, Wimauma having 14 new cases, Seffner having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach having 11 new cases, Dover having nine new cases, Lithia having eight new cases and Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 31, 2021: 9,239 cases
Riverview, April 1, 2021: 9,282↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 31, 2021: 6,933 cases
Brandon, April 1, 2021: 6,970↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 31, 2021: 3,422 cases
Ruskin, April 1, 2021: 3,439↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 31, 2021: 2,327 cases
Wimauma, April 1, 2021: 2,341↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 31, 2021: 4,261 cases
Valrico, April 1, 2021: 4,278↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 31, 2021: 1,386 cases
Sun City Center, April 1, 2021: 1,390↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 31, 2021: 1,387 cases
Apollo Beach, April 1, 2021: 1,398↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 31, 2021: 1,926 cases
Seffner, April 1, 2021: 1,938↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 31, 2021: 1,436 cases
Gibsonton, April 1, 2021: 1,440↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 31, 2021: 1,786 cases
Lithia, April 1, 2021: 1,794↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 31, 2021: 1,390 cases
Dover, April 1, 2021: 1,399↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 31, 2021: 35,399
April 1, 2021: 35,575
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 31, 2021: 120,535
April 1, 2021: 121,158
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 31, 2021: 2,019,500
April 1, 2021: 2,026,083
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 31, 2021: 1,614
April 1, 2021: 1,615
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 31, 2021: 33,425
April 1, 2021: 33,494
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)