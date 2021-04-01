Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 1, 2021.

Since March 31, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (43 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 37 new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having 17 new cases, Wimauma having 14 new cases, Seffner having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach having 11 new cases, Dover having nine new cases, Lithia having eight new cases and Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 31, 2021: 9,239 cases

Riverview, April 1, 2021: 9,282↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 31, 2021: 6,933 cases

Brandon, April 1, 2021: 6,970↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 31, 2021: 3,422 cases

Ruskin, April 1, 2021: 3,439↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 31, 2021: 2,327 cases

Wimauma, April 1, 2021: 2,341↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 31, 2021: 4,261 cases

Valrico, April 1, 2021: 4,278↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 31, 2021: 1,386 cases

Sun City Center, April 1, 2021: 1,390↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 31, 2021: 1,387 cases

Apollo Beach, April 1, 2021: 1,398↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 31, 2021: 1,926 cases

Seffner, April 1, 2021: 1,938↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 31, 2021: 1,436 cases

Gibsonton, April 1, 2021: 1,440↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 31, 2021: 1,786 cases

Lithia, April 1, 2021: 1,794↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 31, 2021: 1,390 cases

Dover, April 1, 2021: 1,399↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 31, 2021: 35,399

April 1, 2021: 35,575

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 31, 2021: 120,535

April 1, 2021: 121,158

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 31, 2021: 2,019,500

April 1, 2021: 2,026,083

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 31, 2021: 1,614

April 1, 2021: 1,615

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 31, 2021: 33,425

April 1, 2021: 33,494

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)