Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 31, 2021.
Since March 30, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Ruskin having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 30, 2021: 9,217 cases
Riverview, March 31, 2021: 9,239↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 30, 2021: 6,913 cases
Brandon, March 31, 2021: 6,933↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 30, 2021: 3,417 cases
Ruskin, March 31, 2021: 3,422↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 30, 2021: 2,321 cases
Wimauma, March 31, 2021: 2,327↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 30, 2021: 4,243 cases
Valrico, March 31, 2021: 4,261↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 30, 2021: 1,385 cases
Sun City Center, March 31, 2021: 1,386↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 30, 2021: 1,383 cases
Apollo Beach, March 31, 2021: 1,387↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 30, 2021: 1,917 cases
Seffner, March 31, 2021: 1,926↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 30, 2021: 1,433 cases
Gibsonton, March 31, 2021: 1,436↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 30, 2021: 1,774 cases
Lithia, March 31, 2021: 1,786↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 30, 2021: 1,386 cases
Dover, March 31, 2021: 1,390↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 30, 2021: 35,295
March 31, 2021: 35,399
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 30, 2021: 120,139
March 31, 2021: 120,535
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 30, 2021: 2,014,354
March 31, 2021: 2,019,500
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 30, 2021: 1,611
March 31, 2021: 1,614
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 30, 2021: 33,338
March 31, 2021: 33,425
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)