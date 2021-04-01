Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 31, 2021.

Since March 30, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 20 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Ruskin having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 30, 2021: 9,217 cases

Riverview, March 31, 2021: 9,239↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 30, 2021: 6,913 cases

Brandon, March 31, 2021: 6,933↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 30, 2021: 3,417 cases

Ruskin, March 31, 2021: 3,422↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 30, 2021: 2,321 cases

Wimauma, March 31, 2021: 2,327↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 30, 2021: 4,243 cases

Valrico, March 31, 2021: 4,261↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 30, 2021: 1,385 cases

Sun City Center, March 31, 2021: 1,386↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 30, 2021: 1,383 cases

Apollo Beach, March 31, 2021: 1,387↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 30, 2021: 1,917 cases

Seffner, March 31, 2021: 1,926↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 30, 2021: 1,433 cases

Gibsonton, March 31, 2021: 1,436↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 30, 2021: 1,774 cases

Lithia, March 31, 2021: 1,786↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 30, 2021: 1,386 cases

Dover, March 31, 2021: 1,390↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 30, 2021: 35,295

March 31, 2021: 35,399

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 30, 2021: 120,139

March 31, 2021: 120,535

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 30, 2021: 2,014,354

March 31, 2021: 2,019,500

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 30, 2021: 1,611

March 31, 2021: 1,614

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 30, 2021: 33,338

March 31, 2021: 33,425

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)