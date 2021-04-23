Patient care is at the center of PHDermatology, which offers medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatology for patients of all ages. Its knowledgeable, well-trained medical professionals guide their patients through the dermatological treatment experience, ensuring they have an in-depth understanding of their skin condition and treatment options.

Treatment options are available for patients with acne, athlete’s foot, eczema, hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, rosacea, skin tags, warts and more.

The practice also offers photodynamic light therapy (PDT) to help treat pre-cancers of the skin. The treatment includes applying a topical drug to the area, which binds to the rapidly growing cells of the pre-cancer and makes the skin sensitive to light. After the solution absorbs into the skin, the dermatologist then uses a strong blue or red light to activate the chemical, starving the cells of oxygen and killing the lesion.

Erica Underwood, APRN, DCNP of PHDermatology said early detection is key when it comes to skin cancer.

“If you have a new lesion that looks different than all the rest or a nonhealing wound, it’s so important to come in and get it checked before it gets worse,” she said. “Most skin cancers are treatable if caught at an early stage.”

The Brandon office of PHDermatology is also home to fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic surgeons, who can treat skin cancer.

PHDermatology also offers the most cutting-edge cosmetic dermatological options (from injectables to laser treatments) to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals safely.

Located at 621 Medical Care Dr. in Brandon, PHDermatology is open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The practice accepts most major commercial insurance plans, including Medicare, and is currently accepting new patients.

Whether the patient is new or established, a patient seeking medical or cosmetic dermatology, the same great service will be provided.

“Every patient benefits from our patient-first experience, our exceptional group of board-certified providers and our accessibility, with same-day, next-day appointments available,” said Underwood.

For more information about PHDermatology, visit www.phdermatology.com or call 813-657-3330.