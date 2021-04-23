The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help save lives. Eleven Tampa YMCA family centers, including those in the Brandon area, are now offering American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Courses.

The lifeguarding courses provide participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies as well as other injuries and illnesses.

“The Tampa YMCA is excited to collaborate with the American Red Cross to add these vital courses to the list of programs we offer to ensure the safety of the community,” said Tampa YMCA Aquatics Executive Amanda Walker. “As a part of the Tampa YMCA’s drowning prevention programs, offering these lifesaving courses to the communities we serve is one more step in reaching our goal of helping Tampa Bay residents be as safe as possible in and around the water.”

This lifeguarding course at the Tampa Y is available for individuals 15 years and older, who will be required to complete a 300-yard swim, 2 minutes of treading water with no hands and diving 9 feet to retrieve a 10-pound brick on the first day of class. Upon successful completion, the lifeguard certification is valid for two years.

“The American Red Cross is grateful for the opportunity to expand our lifesaving work with the Tampa YMCA,” said Aquatic and Public Safety Specialist Patrick Beason. “Water safety and resuscitation are important skill sets to learn, especially in Tampa Bay, where we are surrounded by water.”

In addition to lifeguard certification courses, the Tampa Y also offers community members CPR, AED/first aid and babysitter training courses in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The cost for the lifeguarding course is $165 for YMCA members and $225 for nonmembers. Spots are limited, so register today at www.tampaymca.org/programs/swim-programs/lifeguard-certification.

