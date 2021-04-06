During the year of quarantine, people across the map began looking for alternate ways to go out and have fun while remaining socially distant. This became fertile ground to the pop-up picnic business, which had already gained popularity in California. For most of us, our picnics consisted of an old blanket and the cooler from the garage. But, this unique picnic experience raises the average picnic to an extraordinary affair.

This love of picnics is what led Casey Zahler to launch her unique picnic company in February. Zahler and her husband loved going on picnics, and when she saw the idea of pop-up picnics, she immediately felt like that was something she wanted to do. One phone call to her mother, Chrissy Simmons, and the mother-daughter duo successfully launched Posh Pique-nique, a luxury, full-service, picnic experience company.

“Seeing our customers’ reactions when they arrive to their picnics is one of our favorite parts,” said Zahler. “Bringing joy to others is such a rewarding experience.”

Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, proposal or even a date night, each picnic is set up with the customer in mind. The packages can be customized for any occasion.

“For a Valentine’s Day present, we were contacted by a wife that wanted to surprise her husband with a picnic at the beach,” said Zahler. “As they were approaching, we could overhear the husband admiring the setup and saying ‘Aw, look how nice that is,’ (still not knowing it was for him). Then the wife whispered it was his Valentine’s Day present from her. His reaction was priceless. He was so happy.”

Posh Pique-nique services all of Southern Hillsborough County as well as Tampa, St. Petersburg, Lakeland and Plant City. One of their most popular spots to set up a picnic is along the waterfront at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg.

“We even can set up in your own backyard,” said Zahler. “If there’s a location that is not listed, we encourage our clients to reach out and we will see if we are able to accommodate them.”

There are several packages to choose from and prices begin at $150. For more information or to book a magical picnic experience, visit www.poshpique-nique.com or follow Posh Pique-nique on Instagram and Facebook.