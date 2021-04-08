The Junior Achievement Florida Foundation (JA) has been awarded a $60,000 grant from State Farm. The statewide initiative will support Junior Achievement learning experiences in nine localities throughout Florida, enabling thousands of young people to participate in JA’s nationally recognized financial literacy and work readiness learning experiences.

“The mission of State Farm remains committed to ensuring that young people receive financial literacy and work readiness education programs,” said Jose Soto, corporate responsibility analyst at State Farm. “Junior Achievement programs help all students improve their financial literacy, especially the low to moderate-income students who derive greater benefits from the programs.”

Each JA area will use the support to advance learning experiences most needed in its region. JA Tampa Bay will deliver JA Inspire Virtual Career Expo supplemented with the JA Digital Career App. The virtual platforms provide middle and high school students with a highly interactive virtual career fair, where they engage with over 100 businesses and educational institutions.

JA Central Florida, JA North Florida and JA Palm Beaches will deliver the newly enhanced JA Finance Park Virtual, where students will build a foundation for making intelligent and informed personal finance decisions.

JA South Florida and JA Southwest Florida will provide the JA Personal Finance learning experience to high school students, educating young people on the relationship between today’s financial decisions and future financial freedom.

Richard George, president of Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay, stated, “We are so grateful for the support of State Farm all across Florida. JA is providing our young people with the tools to transform their futures. Through our learning experiences focused on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship, we are increasing economic equity, economic mobility and a brighter tomorrow for all.”

Chartered in 2010, the JA Florida Foundation represents the nine Florida JA chapters joining forces to link to schools across the state of Florida. This collaboration has allowed each chapter to grow its impact on its area’s marginalized youth through statewide funding and support. Junior Achievement delivers K-12 programming for entrepreneurship, financial literacy and career readiness.

For more information on the organization, visit www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-floridafoundation.