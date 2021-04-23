Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and TytoCare are partnering to create the first innovative at-home telehealth kit in the Tampa Bay area, TGH Virtual Health Kit. This at-home kit will provide on-demand virtual medical exams for patients from a licensed provider from TGH’s urgent care team, TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track. TytoCare is the health care industry’s first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical examinations.

The handheld TytoCare device with accompanying attachments allows patients to conduct comprehensive medical exams of the ears, lungs, heart, throat, skin and abdomen, as well as heart rate and body temperature, from anywhere at any time.

The FDA-cleared TytoCare kit includes a built-in high-resolution exam camera and thermometer, along with an otoscope adaptor for examining the ears, a stethoscope adaptor for examining heart and lung sounds and a tongue depressor for examining the throat. This enables the provider to remotely diagnose and treat common conditions, such as ear infections, upper respiratory issues/sore throat, rashes/bug bites/skin issues, cold and flu, congestion/sinus issues and stomach issues.

The TGH Virtual Health Kit is user-friendly and features built-in guidance technology to help ensure accuracy and ease of use.

Upon purchasing the kit, the patient downloads the free TGH Virtual Health app available on iOS or Android and, using their Wi-Fi or hotspot, connects the device to their TGH Virtual Health account. From there, the patient can request a visit with a medical provider who can help guide the patient through any necessary exams using the device and its attachments.

“The TGH Virtual Health Kit will allow us, as providers, to perform detailed clinical exams for patients to accurately diagnose common illnesses remotely,” said Paul Nanda, MD, chief medical officer at TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track.

This kit can be used to examine both adults and children. Patients must be in the state of Florida to use the TGH Virtual Health Kit. The information recorded from the TytoCare device is stored in a secure cloud which complies with privacy regulations. Only the provider and the patient will be able to access this information.

To purchase or learn more about the TGH Virtual Health Kit, please visit tytocare.com/tgh/.