With this month being the start of the Florida blueberry season, many look forward to purchasing the sweet fruit at the market or store as well as visiting a local blueberry farm for U-pick. In fact, the Florida blueberry farmers produce about 10 to 12 million tons of blueberries annually in this state.

To add, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, blueberries are about a $60 million-a-year industry in Florida. People seeking to U-pick blueberries locally this season will be able to locate that information here.

Wish Farms Blueberry U-Pick

People can come to Wish Farms in Plant City and pick fresh blueberries right off the plants. This occurs every Saturday through May 1 at 10 a.m. It costs $7 per pound, and cash or credit credit will be the type of payment methods accepted.

Picking buckets will also be provided. Those who attend will need to bring a container to transport the berries home. Free parking will also be available and registration is not required.

For more information, visit www.wishfarms.com/berry-u-picks. Check out the Facebook page www.facebook.com/wishfarms. It is located at 1301 S. Frontage Rd. in Plant City. For questions, email marketing@wishfarms.com.

Keel Farms Blueberry U-Pick

Visit the 20 acres of blueberry fields located at Keel Farms in Plant City from now until the entirety of its blueberry season for U-pick. The blueberries will be on sale for $5 per pound Monday through Friday beginning at 10 a.m. On Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m., the blueberries will be $6 per pound.

Parking will be free and it does not cost anything for admission. In addition, the tasting room will also be open at 11 a.m., Monday through Friday, for dining, tastings and to-go purchases.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/keelandcurleyatkeelfarms. It is located at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City. Call 752-9100.

Lyna Berry Farms Blueberry U-Pick

From the end of April through May, people can come to Lyna Berry Farms for U-pick and pre-pick blueberries. Exact dates and times will be determined. The U-pick prices will be $2.50 per pound (weighted at checkout) and pre-pick will be $4 per pound (in 2 lb. and 5 lb. packaging).

For more information, or to sign up for email notifications on U-picks, pre-picks dates and more, visit www.lynaberryfarms.com. Check out their Facebook page www.facebook.com/lynaberryfarms. It is located at 11920 Neal Rd. in Lithia (FishHawk) and 17928 Bill Taylor Rd. in Lithia (Fort Lonesome).

Wishing Well Barn Blueberry U-Pick

From now until the end of May, Wishing Well Barn will be offering U-pick blueberries Monday through Thursday at 9 a.m. The blueberries will be at market price.

For questions, contact Michelle Welch at 478-6554. Check out the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WishingWellBarn. It is located at 4302 Pippin Rd. in Plant City.

Frosty Blue Farms Blueberry U-Pick

Those interested in U-pick and ‘we-pick’ blueberries should reach out to Frosty Blue Farms as it typically takes place in mid-May and ends at the end of the month.

For details, visit www.frostybluefarms.com/u-pick.html. Check out its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FrostyBlueBlueberryFarm/ and Twitter page at www.twitter.com/FrostyBlueFarms. It is located at 1907 Streetman Dr. in Lithia. Call 689-7703.