By Brian Bokor

The Stein & Vine has carved out a niche in the Brandon/Riverview dining scene by offering not only a revolving menu unlike any other where the quality and consistency of the dishes are always at the forefront, but also an unrivaled craft beer selection.

Founded and owned by Ty and Lacey Mathis, the couple knew they wanted to expand on their brand while at the same time offer their guests something different, and in late 2020, they opened Bin + Board. Both can be found in Kings Row Shopping Center on the southwest corner Bloomingdale Ave. and Kings Ave.

Since 2012, The Stein & Vine has been the go-to spot for many when Mathis renovated the old Pirates Cove and later expanded into Brandon’s first and most successful gastropub. His background at Pepin Distributing connected him with brewers around town, which is the secret to why the pub receives many hard-to-find selections and one-offs. Ty’s creativity in the kitchen comes through on a daily basis with a seemingly endless selection of chef special soups, salads, appetizers, sandwiches and main courses to choose from, along with items on the everyday menu.

The newly opened Bin + Board is now focusing on growing its wine-centric concept. Lacey said that features coming soon will include “a wine club where members will receive hand-selected bottles monthly along with invitations to exclusive events.” Also, “vendors will be invited to host tastings where you will be able to learn more about their wine and which foods pair best.”

To-go charcuterie selections will be available, wherein you’ll be able to pick up plates of your favorite foods and drinks and enjoy the Bin + Board experience wherever you’d like.

Currently open Wednesday through Saturday, Lacey and Ty have plans to open Bin + Board on Sundays soon to feature a special brunch menu.

“We would like to thank our employees for their hard work during the past 12 months as well as the community for supporting not only our restaurants, but also all the other small businesses in the area. Your support has meant a lot to us and has allowed us and many other small businesses in our area to survive,” they said.

Visit steinandvine.com, binandboard.com or their Facebook pages for more information.