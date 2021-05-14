A memorable night came about for many who attended The Community Roundtable’s 45th annual Community Affairs Dinner at Hilton Garden Inn on April 15 in Riverview. During this special evening, the Alice B. Tompkins Community Service Award as well as the Non-Profit of the Year Award were presented. For those that received these awards, the event changed their lives in a positive manner.

The Community Roundtable honors outstanding organizations and individuals at the dinner and presents it to them. Melissa Haskins received the Alice B. Tompkins Community Service Award. The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club won the Non-Profit of the Year and got a $1,000 check.

Born and raised in Brandon, Haskins has always had involvement in numerous volunteer roles throughout her life. She currently is the president at ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) located in Brandon. For the past seven years, Haskins has been on ECHO’s board too.

Haskins shared how she felt winning the Alice B. Tompkins Community Service Award.

“I was completely shocked and honored that I got chosen to receive this prestigious award,” Haskins said.

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club president, Sharon Morse, mentioned her thoughts about winning the Non-Profit of the Year Award.

“When The Community Roundtable announced that GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club won the Non-Profit of the Year Award, I thought I would explode with pride,” Morse said.

Morse also stated that with the organization’s 66-year history, it hopes to continue its hard work for the community for many years to come. In regards to the $1,000, it will be put to good use advancing a community service project.

“These are the most dedicated, hardworking group of women that I have been associated with,” Morse said.

The Community Roundtable was established in 1957. Besides the Community Affairs Dinner, it also hosts the annual Fourth of July Parade, Community Service Forum, The Honorary Mayor of Brandon℠ and much more. On a side note, The Honorary Mayor of Brandon℠ started in 1959.

For more information, visit https://thecommunityroundtable.org. To contact The Community Roundtable, call 661-4350 or email Roundtable2008@aol.com.