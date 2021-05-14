“Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world,” – Nelson Mandela.

Congratulations are in order for this year’s area valedictorians and salutatorians from our local high schools. These students have put in the hard work, the dedication and shown the drive to be the best of the best of their high school graduating classes.

The 2020-21 school year, with its masks, social distancing and other adaptations, has been filled with challenges that make this accomplishment even more impressive.

We wish these students the absolute best of luck in their college careers and in their future, and we know that they will never forget graduating during a worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike the Class of 2020, this year’s graduates will have a traditional ceremony at the Florida State Fairgrounds to mark the end of their high school career, although the number of tickets per graduate is limited. Visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/ for information on dates and times.

Please join us in congratulating all of the Hillsborough County seniors and those who are the top of their class! Well done!