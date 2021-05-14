Seafood lovers take note. The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview is offering crawfish in two ways at its annual fundraiser this year. On Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., the group will be offering crawfish as an all you can eat event or to take and enjoy at home.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities and scholarship funds.

A ticket to the all-you-can-eat event is a donation of $100 at www.luvcrawfish.com and includes crawfish, gumbo and étouffée plus beer, Hurricanes, soda and water. For a crawfish meal to-go, residents are asked to make a $20 donation online at www.luvcrawfish.com before Saturday, May 15. Reservations will guarantee a crawfish meal available for pickup on the day of the event. This will include about 2-3 lbs. of crawfish with the fixings (corn and potatoes).

The event has sold out in the past, so residents are encouraged to pre-order.

The title sponsor is Christopher Ligori & Associates and additional sponsors are a-fabco, Inc., Rick’s Custom Meats and River’s Edge Bar and Grill. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, including selling tickets, are still available.

The event will take place at the Winthrop Park in Winthrop Town Centre at 11109 Winthrop Market St. in Riverview and seating will be extremely limited in covered areas at the park.

For more information, please visit www.luvcrawfish.com, visit the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofFishHawkRiverview or call the event organizer, Christopher Jones, at 267-0107.