The Tiki Boat of Riverview is a new tiki-themed boat that is setting sail in Hillsborough County, offering a day of fun and adventure down the Alafia River and waterways of Tampa Bay. Owner and Captain Dan Foley is a Riverview resident that has finally merged his love of water with his dream job of running a boat charter business.

Prior to launching The Tiki Boat of Riverview, Foley was an account executive for a financial services firm in Tampa and most recently he was a captain for a tour boat operator in Pinellas County.

“The water is my happy place and my work commute from Riverview to the Westshore area of Tampa was terrible,” said Foley. “I wanted to bring the Tiki Boat to my hometown of Riverview as an enjoyable getaway for those in my community and visitors to the Tampa Bay area. No charter is ever the same, I get to meet new people and serve the community I grew up and reside in.”

The Tiki Boat is a brand-new 2021 custom-built boat in Hudson. The U.S. Coast Guard regulations for The Tiki Boat of Riverview is six charter guests plus crew. This custom 24 x 8 fully shaded boat has plenty of room for private groups to maintain current CDC social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizer is available, and the boat is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after each charter.

The Tiki Boat offers charters in Eastern Tampa Bay, Alafia River, Beer Can Island, downtown Tampa and Hillsborough River. Wherever guests would like to go, The Tiki Boat can accommodate within the allotted time.

“We can pick up charter guests from Riverview Civic Center, Williams Park, AJ’s on the River, River’s Edge, Davis Island Boat Ramp and the Tampa Bay History Center in downtown Tampa,” said Foley. “We will do our best to accommodate charter guest pickups and drop-offs at nearby authorized locations.”

A day on the water with The Tiki Boat of Riverview will afford guests a safe, responsible captain, which allows for a relaxing and fun-filled day on Tampa Bay area waters with dolphin, manatee and alligator sightings; shelling; cold drinks; and beautiful scenery. Guests also have access to the built-in Bluetooth stereo system, ice chest and onboard bathroom.

Bring your favorite food and drinks on board in your own cooler or use the cooler and ice aboard the boat. Guests 21 and older may bring adult beverages (no glass, please).

No food? No problem. There are many amazing local restaurants and bars along the river and throughout Tampa Bay for guests to enjoy during their charter.

Guests are recommended to book a charter a few weeks in advance.

“Weekends fill up quickly, but we run The Tiki boat seven days a week with four, six or eight-hour charters, as well as sunset and night cruises,” said Foley. “You can charter The Tiki Boat of Riverview for special occasions such as bachelorette and bachelor parties, graduation celebrations, business team building, birthday parties, weddings and happy hours.”

For more information, visit www.thetikiboatofriverview.com, email info@tikiboatofriverview.com or call The Tiki Boat directly at 815-6220 to book your private charter. Follow The Tiki Boat of Riverview on Facebook and Instagram.