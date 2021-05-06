Former Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandra Murman has joined the firm of Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC. Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC is a public affairs and government relations firm specializing in advocacy, business development, coalition building and communication strategies while serving at the federal, state and local levels of government.

Murman has provided decades of public service to the residents of Hillsborough County, especially the Greater Brandon area.

Murman was a member of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners from 2010 to 2020. She served as the board’s chair on two different occasions. Prior to joining the county commission, Sandy served eight years in the Florida House of Representatives, where she was the first Republican woman to hold the position of speaker pro tempore.

Prior to her time in Tallahassee, Murman worked for a Fortune 500 company and spent countless hours helping organizations that dealt with child abuse in our community.

Murman said, “I am thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC and to begin the work of helping clients throughout the region with priorities that will surely move our community forward. It is a wonderful opportunity and I cannot wait to get started.”

Murman stated, “My experience as a Hillsborough County commissioner and state representative, especially my time as speaker pro tem in the Florida House has given me keen insight to find solutions to our community problems. Joining Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC is a great fit for me to use that experience with an outstanding team of lawyers and advisors to continue my work in the community and to help the people that I have served.”

Murman added, “I serve on numerous boards that deal with our precious children and families in our community and Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC will give me that opportunity to assist them in even greater ways to help give them a chance for a better life and make Hillsborough County the best place to live, work and play.”

Former County Commissioner Les Miller, who has served in both the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate as well as having been a member of the Tampa City Council, has also joined Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC.