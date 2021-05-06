By Lily Belcher

At the beginning of April, the Tampa Bay Rays announced the opening of the second annual Running with the Rays Virtual 5K, which is supported by their presenting partner, United Concordia Dental. Rays fans and families across the Tampa Bay area can sign up to walk, jog or run the 5K at any location they choose and anytime they want, providing a fun and convenient way for supporters to help their community.

Runners can register online by paying $30—which includes a commemorative finisher’s medal featuring the American League Championship trophy, a race bib and a downloadable finisher’s certificate—and run the 3.1 miles before the end of May. Medals are only guaranteed for the first 2,000 entries, so register now.

The virtual 5K is also extended to participants who live out of the state or internationally. International runners will have to pay a $35 shipping fee by selecting ‘international shipping’ at checkout.

Before midnight on the last day of the race, Monday, May 31, runners can upload their race time to be featured on their custom finisher’s certificate, which will be published on the Running with the Rays results platform, and participants are encouraged to post a photo on social media using the hashtag #Rays5K.

“Proceeds benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization and the official charity of the Tampa Bay Rays and Rowdies. The Rays Baseball Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those in need within our community, focusing primarily on education, youth development, wellness and social responsibility,” according to the website.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Rowdies Foundation focuses on improving the community and providing support and relief for families around the Tampa Bay area. Through the partnership, the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund have contributed over $1 million to nonprofit organizations across Tampa Bay.

For more information about the Running with the Rays program, visit mlb.com/rays/community or contact community@raysbaseball.com with more questions. To register, use the link on the website or visit raceroster.com.