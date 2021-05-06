As part of a broader commitment to inclusion and diversity, Tampa Electric and TECO Peoples Gas have awarded the Tampa Bay History Center a grant to expand its gallery space to more fully reflect the Black experience in Tampa Bay.

Earlier this year, the utilities’ parent company, Emera, announced the creation of the Emera Inclusion & Diversity Fund. Emera and its operating companies plan to collectively invest a minimum of $5 million by 2026 to support organizations and initiatives advancing inclusion and diversity in our communities.

Over the next five years, Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will invest $1.5 million to advance diversity initiatives in Florida; an initial investment of $250,000 will benefit the Tampa Bay History Center.

“Tampa has a rich and diverse cultural history, and those roots built the foundation for the Florida of today,” said Laura Crouch, vice president of external affairs for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas. “TECO has a shared history, having been part of the fabric of this community since the 1890s. We are proud to make meaningful contributions to this community that help raise awareness of Black history.”

The Tampa Bay History Center tells the story of Tampa Bay’s and Florida’s history, heritage and culture. Final plans are being developed, but the TECO investment will replace and develop a portion of the center’s permanent gallery space. It will allow the center to expand its exhibit of Black history in the Tampa Bay region.

While this is the first Florida investment announced as part of the fund, the companies will continue to work with organizations across their territories to identify other opportunities for partnership and investment to promote diversity.

TECO has had a long-standing relationship with the Tampa Bay History Center. Currently, David Nicholson, TECO’s general counsel, vice president of legal and chief ethics and compliance officer, serves on its board of directors.

To learn more, visit www.tampabayhistorycenter.org.