East Bay High School Mathematics Teacher Timothy Mays received a very special honor last month. Mays was one of seven teachers, the only one in Hillsborough County, chosen by Congressman Vern Buchanan for the Congressional Teacher Awards.

Mays, who was nominated by the school’s principal, Amy Stevens-Cox, has been teaching for 27 years.

“Mr. Mays is an outstanding teacher,” said Stevens-Cox in her nomination form. “His love for teaching has sustained over decades and he has adapted to various changes in education over the years. What has never dwindled, however, is his desire to inspire his students.”

The Congressional Teacher Awards, established by Buchanan in 2014, are given out annually to exceptional Suncoast teachers in Florida’s 16th Congressional District for their outstanding achievements on behalf of students.

“While they may not always receive the appreciation or recognition they deserve, teachers have one of the most important and difficult professions of all,” Buchanan said. “That is why I established the Congressional Teacher Awards—to honor educators for the crucial role they play in our community and inspiring our younger generations. This has been a challenging year for teachers and students—which makes this recognition all the more important.”

Mays is a National Board Certified Teacher, National Springboard Teacher and was recognized as Coach of the Year in 2007-08 for his work with the school’s golf team after winning the district tournament.

“Mr. Mays develops staff and student culture,” said Stevens-Cox. “He leads his professional learning community and is well liked by both students and staff.”

A total of 18 teachers who teach and live in Florida’s 16th Congressional District were nominated for the award by their principals. An independent panel of judges from Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough Counties chose the recipients of the Congressional Teacher Awards. The seven winners were each given a certificate and recognized by the congressman in the Congressional Record for their achievements.

“On behalf of all of my constituents in the 16th Congressional District, I congratulate each of these outstanding teachers and offer my sincere appreciation for their service and dedication,” concluded Buchanan.

To learn more about the award, visit www.buchanan.house.gov. East Bay High School can be reached at 671-5134.