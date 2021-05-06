East Bay High School was one of six Hillsborough County schools that received a generous gift last month. The Industrial Company (TIC), a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation, provided $15,000 to technical programs at some of the county’s highest-needs schools.

“For more than a decade, TIC has been working to strengthen public education in Hillsborough County and support students through an endowment fund with Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF),” said HEF’s director of communications, Kendra Oestreich.

Through its partnership with HEF, The Industrial Company identified the six schools with the highest needs. East Bay’s welding program received $2,000 and other schools, including Leto, Middleton, Hillsborough, Jefferson and Tampa Bay Technical High, were also chosen.

“This investment in public education will prepare students for high-demand jobs in the construction industry and help ensure a prosperous future for our community,” said Oestreich.

Welding teacher Ray Laferriere explained that the department was in desperate need of items and will benefit greatly from the donation.

“Not only do we really appreciate the money that TIC has donated to our program, but we are also especially appreciative in their taking an interest in our students,” said Laferriere. “The students knowing there are already members of the industry are rooting for their succuss helps motivate and encourage them.”

The money will be used to purchase many of the smaller items that are vital to the day-to-day function of a shop, such as bench vises, squares, hammers, clamps and other hand and power tools used in the fabrication and manufacturing industries.

“We really appreciate when our community and potential employers get involved in any way they are able too,” said Laferriere. “The money is fantastic, but TIC has provided encouragement, which is at least just as important to the future of our students.”

“We are so thankful for this donation,” said East Bay Principal Amy Stevens-Cox. “Our welding program is brand-new but destined for success given that it attracts our students who are interested in a trade, and the community has backed that up with their support, as evidenced by this generous donation.”

TIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation and provides direct-hire construction services for industrial projects in the power, energy, mining and marine markets. For more information, visit www.ticus.com.

Learn more about HEF at EducationFoundation.com.