Compiled by Jenny Bennett

B Street First Annual Shoot-Out To Benefit F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Families, Respect, Inspire, Education, Networking for Down Syndrome & Special Needs) is the leading voice for Down syndrome in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

FishHawk Sporting Clays is holding its B Street first annual Shoot-Out to benefit them on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at their property at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. The registration for the event is $100 per person or $400 for a team of four and the event will include a safety briefing, tournament, lunch and a raffle with a variety of prizes.

Registration for the event is via mail to Amanda Gilley, 2350 E. SR 60, Valrico, FL 33594 or email amanda@kenbrownlee.com.

Brunch And Coach Bag Bingo Coming To JF Kicks

JF Kicks in Valrico is hosting a Coach Bag Bingo fundraiser for F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Families, Respect, Inspire, Education, Networking for Down Syndrome & Special Needs).

The event will take place on Sunday, June 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and will include over $6,000 in Coach bags, brunch and your choice of either a mimosa or a Bloody Mary, two bingo cards with the option to purchase more, raffles and lots of fun. Tickets for this event are $50 in advance, tables of eight are $350; or, if there are any left, tickets are $65 at the door. This event will probably sell out, so get your tickets today.

To purchase tickets, call 413-4229 or email office@kenbrownlee.com.

Mary & Martha House Hosting Gala To Celebrate 39 Years

Mary & Martha House has been helping women and families escape domestic violence and homelessness since 1982. It provides individualized case management for each woman to identify personal barriers and overcome them. Mary & Martha House is not a one-size-fits-all or group program, each client receives individual counseling services to help her conquer her unique struggles.

To celebrate its 39 years, Mary & Martha House is hosting a gala event, Passport to Freedom, at The Regent on Friday, June 11. The evening will include cocktails, dinner and a silent auction starting at 6 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For additional information, call 645-7874.