Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 14, 2021.

Since May 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases, Ruskin having 16 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Wimauma having seven new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having four new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 13, 2021: 10,706 cases

Riverview, May 14, 2021: 10,733↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 13, 2021: 8,032 cases

Brandon, May 14, 2021: 8,055↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 13, 2021: 3,925 cases

Ruskin, May 14, 2021: 3,941↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 13, 2021: 2,615 cases

Wimauma, May 14, 2021: 2,622↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 13, 2021: 4,938 cases

Valrico, May 14, 2021: 4,952↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 13, 2021: 1,477 cases

Sun City Center, May 14, 2021: 1,481↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 13, 2021: 1,585 cases

Apollo Beach, May 14, 2021: 1,589↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 13, 2021: 2,263 cases

Seffner, May 14, 2021: 2,272↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 13, 2021: 1,656 cases

Gibsonton, May 14, 2021: 1,658↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 13, 2021: 2,015 cases

Lithia, May 14, 2021: 2,020↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 13, 2021: 1,605 cases

Dover, May 14, 2021: 1,607↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 13, 2021: 40,694

May 14, 2021: 40,807

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 13, 2021: 138,120

May 14, 2021: 138,450

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 13, 2021: 2,239,982

May 14, 2021: 2,243,501

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 13, 2021: 1,751

May 14, 2021: 1,757

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 13, 2021: 35,929

May 14, 2021: 36,000

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)