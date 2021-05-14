Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 14, 2021.
Since May 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases, Ruskin having 16 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Wimauma having seven new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having four new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 13, 2021: 10,706 cases
Riverview, May 14, 2021: 10,733↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 13, 2021: 8,032 cases
Brandon, May 14, 2021: 8,055↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 13, 2021: 3,925 cases
Ruskin, May 14, 2021: 3,941↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 13, 2021: 2,615 cases
Wimauma, May 14, 2021: 2,622↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 13, 2021: 4,938 cases
Valrico, May 14, 2021: 4,952↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 13, 2021: 1,477 cases
Sun City Center, May 14, 2021: 1,481↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 13, 2021: 1,585 cases
Apollo Beach, May 14, 2021: 1,589↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 13, 2021: 2,263 cases
Seffner, May 14, 2021: 2,272↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 13, 2021: 1,656 cases
Gibsonton, May 14, 2021: 1,658↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 13, 2021: 2,015 cases
Lithia, May 14, 2021: 2,020↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 13, 2021: 1,605 cases
Dover, May 14, 2021: 1,607↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 13, 2021: 40,694
May 14, 2021: 40,807
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 13, 2021: 138,120
May 14, 2021: 138,450
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 13, 2021: 2,239,982
May 14, 2021: 2,243,501
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 13, 2021: 1,751
May 14, 2021: 1,757
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 13, 2021: 35,929
May 14, 2021: 36,000
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)