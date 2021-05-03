A commitment to trustworthiness, stellar craftsmanship and honesty perfectly describes Certified Roofers & General Contractors, Inc., located in Valrico. As a third-generation family business of roofers, the business celebrates 40 years of service this year. A tradition of caring for neighbors and remaining hardworking is at the heart of Certified Roofers.

Kathleen Carpenter, marketing manager at Certified Roofers & General Contractors, Inc., stated what makes the business set apart.

“We are local to the community, family-owned and know the area well since the Sanchez’s started their roots here,” Carpenter said.

Certified Roofers & General Contractors, Inc. is a GAF Master Elite-certified company that became established in 1981. Prior to that, the patriarch of the family, Onidio Sanchez, started his 40-year journey utilizing his skills in building homes and remodeling them in 1965. His career was much spent as a general contractor in the Tampa Bay area. He passed away in 2006. His son, Onidio Sanchez Jr., also had talents similar to himself, but focused on roofing.

Sanchez Jr. founded Certified Roofers & General Contractors, Inc. He passed away in 2015. Before he passed away, Sanchez Jr. and his son, Alex Sanchez, worked hand-in-hand for more than a decade. Alex brought a new perspective to the business. This business model still sticks to his father’s dream too.

Workers serve FishHawk, Brandon, Riverview, Valrico, Tampa as well as the surrounding communities. Services include roof repairs, roof replacements, storm damage repairs and more. Those interested can receive a free estimate. All are trained and educated.

“All in all, we like to thank the community for allowing us to be involved in it for the past 40 years,” Carpenter said.

“We also look forward to serving them now and in the future,” she added.

For more information, visit https://certifiedroofers.com. It is located inside the River Hills Plaza at 4331 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Call 643-8333.