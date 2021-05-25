Do you feel the need to escape and get away from it all? We aren’t talking about a dream vacation here, but being stuck in one of the toughest prisons in history. Will the star of Cirque Italia be able to survive in the infamous Alcatraz? You can find out in Brandon from Thursday, May 27 to Sunday, June 6.

Cirque Alcatraz features riveting aerial acts, jaw-dropping stunts, incredible displays of human strength and balance, mystifying illusions and comedy while guiding the audience through the narrative.

This production is rated R due to the raw content of the story. Although there is no nudity, there is adult language, acts of simulated violence and suggestive dialogue and situations. We are requiring that any child of the age of 13 and up be accompanied by an adult of 21 years or older. Anyone below the age of 13 will not be granted access.

Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC and local municipalities.

Adjustments and accommodations include restricted seating capacity, socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout the tent, a mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed), increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent and all common areas will be wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes.

The show will take place under the orange striped big top tent at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in the Westfield Brandon parking lot. The shows will take place on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 29 at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 30 at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.; and Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day) at 7:30 p.m.

Shows from Wednesday to Friday, June 2-4 will take place at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, June 5, the shows will be at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 6 will have shows at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com, and make sure to check out its social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased for $10-$50, depending on availability. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling or texting 941-704-8572.