Edited by Jenny Bennett

Herzing University Appoints Dr. Kurt Hubbard As Academic Dean Of Florida Campuses

Herzing University, an accredited, private, nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and an online division, has named Dr. Kurt Hubbard the academic dean of its Orlando and Tampa campuses.

Hubbard has extensive experience in higher education and will lead strategic initiatives that foster a positive learning environment and support culture for Herzing students and employees. Hubbard will also ensure that academic rigor, curriculum, instruction and learning outcome standards are met in collaboration with faculty, career development and administrative staff.

“I’m excited to join an institution that truly takes a team approach to ensuring students are supported and empowered throughout their educational journey,” Hubbard said. “We will continue to make sure Herzing graduates are thoroughly prepared for rewarding and in-demand careers while also engaging with the communities we serve.”

For more information about Herzing University’s Tampa campus, call 407-641-5227.

Re-Bath Makes A Splash In Tampa

Re-Bath, the nation’s largest complete bathroom remodeling company, marked the opening of its Brandon location with a grand opening event on April 22 at its showroom located in the Westfield Brandon mall at 459 Brandon Town Center.

Re-Bath Tampa is owned and operated by previous industry colleagues Rhino Rubio and Jackie Ruiz. Rubio is an industry leader in the retail environment and Ruiz holds an interior design degree and brings over 20 years of experience in the kitchen and bath industry.

“We are extremely excited to be servicing homeowners again in the Greater Tampa community by providing a best in class business to turn to for their remodeling needs,” said Rubio.

To learn more about Re-Bath for your bathroom remodeling needs, visit www.rebath.com/location/tampa.

Quality Life Massage Therapy Reopens At New Location

Leslie Forrester first opened Quality Life Massage Therapy in 2011 and will be reopening again on Saturday, May 1 at a new location in the heart of Riverview within The Ancient Wisdom of Yoga Holistic Wellness Center at 10209 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview, after an extended ‘Pandemic Pause.’

During this pause, she built on her skills; she specializes in therapeutic massage and focuses on pain relief and improved mobility and flexibility. She concentrates on creating custom sessions of massage and bodywork that feel both effective and comfortable, often using a variety of techniques.

For more information, visit www.QualityLifeMassageTherapy.com or call 501-7568.

O2B Kids Opens In Riverview

O2B Kids recently celebrated its opening at 11616 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Next to the new Culver’s. It will be serving infants, toddlers, pre-K and VPK children at this location.

O2B Kids provides a literacy rich environment with highly trained staff, creating a superior program that will help get your child ready for school. O2B Kids embraces the education and development of each child and assists their parents in providing a loving, nurturing space filled with care where children can learn and grow.

For more information, visit www.o2bkids.com or call 491-1943.

Averitt Express Honors Associate For 20 Years Of Service

Tampa area transportation company Averitt Express recently honored associate Paul Kimble of Valrico for 20 years of service. He is now among the more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s ‘Over 20 Team,’ an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.

Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling, Paparazzi Accessories Offers Bling On A Budget

Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling offers accessories for everyone regardless of your style or income due to the affordability of Paparazzi Accessories. It offers a variety of ways to shop its ever-changing inventory via its website; home, private or event gatherings; Facebook Live; and Zoom parties.

“It’s a great way to have a fun-filled fundraiser by offering jewelry,” said Yolanda Harris, owner of Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling.

The items available are priced at $1, $5 or $25 and are nickel and lead-free, including earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces and even a children’s jewelry collection.

Contact Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling at 317-203-9678, email honeyzfortune5@gmail.com or visit https://paparazziaccessories.com/honeyz/.

Pink Court Ballers Skills Academy Provides Mobile Training

Does your child want to get stronger and faster, jump higher and improve their sports skills? Coach Marvin Lee with Pink Court Ballers Skills Academy is ready to take them to the next level, all without leaving your driveway.

It offers 1:1 skills training from beginner to pro, and with group training, team camps and individual camps either on-site or via mobile, it brings the training to you. Many sports benefit from its VertiMax training, including basketball, football, soccer, baseball, lacrosse and track and field.

To find out more about the training offered, visit www.pinkcourtballers.com or call 334-303-8560.

Tampa Bay Bin Cleaners Comes To You

Tampa Bay Bin Cleaners provides a contactless curbside service with a 220-degree eco-friendly power wash to clean, disinfect and sanitize your trash and recycle bins, followed by an odor neutralizer. Its trucks are equipped with a two-tank system to eliminate any cross contamination when cleaning bins and the wastewater is collected and removed away from your property.

You might be asking yourself—why is it important to have my trash and recycle bins professionally cleaned? These bins are breeding grounds for bacteria and diseases such as salmonella, listeria and E. coli. Using bleach and a garden hose is not enough to kill the germs breeding in your trash bin, and, in addition, you are disposing of hazardous wastewater back onto your property where your family and pets play.

Tampa Bay Bin Cleaners’ three-step process ensures your bins are 99.9 percent free of germs and odors so you can enjoy your property without unwanted smells, germs and bacteria associated with unsanitary trash and recycle bins.

Tampa Bay Bin Cleaners is located at 10672 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 102 in Riverview. Additional information can be found at www.TampaBayBinCleaners.com, on its Facebook page @TampaBayBinCleaners or by calling 399-1931.

Grand Opening Of Glory Days Grill In Riverview

Glory Days Grill in Riverview, a sports-themed, family-friendly grill and bar, recently celebrated its grand opening. The name ‘Glory Days Grill’ originates from the concept of the ‘glory days’ or ‘good ol’ days’ of sports and famous moments in sports history.

Glory Days Grill offers a full bar, to-go services, catering and banquet/party facilities. It is located at 10248 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, in the same plaza as Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

For more information, visit www.glorydaysgrill.com or call 704-2443.

NV Salon & Spa Celebrates 8-Year Anniversary

NV Salon & Spa recently celebrated its eight-year anniversary. The salon offers a wide range of services that include haircuts, hair styling, color, waxing, spray tans, nails, makeup and more. Vanessa Hernandez, owner of NV Salon & Spa, and her team bring a great deal of experience to the salon.

NV Salon & Spa is located at 13107 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview, right off the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 301 and Big Bend Rd., in Summerfield Square. For more information, visit www.nvsalonspa301.com or call 374-9224.

Handyman Miller, Inc.’s Services Come To You

Jason Miller, owner of Handyman Miller, Inc., is a handyman who is a rare jack of many trades and master of quite a few. He can fix a whole slew of problems.

After over 20 years in the local home repair and remodeling business, he has seen a lot; chances are that your problem isn’t something he hasn’t seen before. Jason takes pride in his work, and it shows. He is insured and always offers free estimates.

Call Handyman Miller, Inc. today for all your home repair or home improvement needs at 503-5774 or visit its website at www.HandymanMiller.com.

Mobile RV Repair And Services Co-Owner Awarded Master RV Technician Designation

Mobile RV Repair and Services in Apollo Beach is proud to announce that its lead technician and co-owner, Julia Coheley, has been awarded the designation ‘Master RV Technician’ by Recreational Vehicle Service Academy (RVSA). RVSA-certified Master RV Technicians like Coheley have passed an extensive hands-on and written curriculum and a comprehensive final examination, and they have demonstrated proficiency, performance and professionalism.

Mobile RV Repair and Services is a five-star rated business serving Hillsborough and nearby counties. For more information, visit its website at www.mobilervrepairandservices.com or follow it on Facebook @mobilervrepairandservices.

Kona Ice Under New Ownership

Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice of Brandon is now under new ownership.

“We are ecstatic to join the Kona Ice family and continue to make a positive impact on the communities that have come to know and love Kona,” said Sandra Perrine, the local resident who has teamed up with Chuck and Cheryl Saxe.

The dynamic trio now own and operate Kona Ice of Brandon. Equally appealing about the launch of Kona Ice of Brandon is its philanthropic commitment to the communities it serves. Perrine, Chuck and Cheryl are continuing the mobile franchise’s tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams and community organizations. As they book events with these groups, the trio pledges to give back a percentage from the proceeds.

To learn more about Kona Ice of Brandon and to book your next event, email it at brandonfl@kona-ice.com or call 505-1805.