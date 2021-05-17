Edited by Jenny Bennett

Herzing University Appoints Dr. Kurt Hubbard As Academic Dean Of Florida Campuses

Herzing University, an accredited, private, nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and an online division, has named Dr. Kurt Hubbard the academic dean of its Orlando and Tampa campuses.

Hubbard has extensive experience in higher education and will lead strategic initiatives that foster a positive learning environment and support culture for Herzing students and employees. Hubbard will also ensure that academic rigor, curriculum, instruction and learning outcome standards are met in collaboration with faculty, career development and administrative staff.

“I’m excited to join an institution that truly takes a team approach to ensuring students are supported and empowered throughout their educational journey,” Hubbard said. “We will continue to make sure Herzing graduates are thoroughly prepared for rewarding and in-demand careers while also engaging with the communities we serve.”

For more information about Herzing University’s Tampa campus, call 407-641-5227.

Re-Bath Makes A Splash In Tampa

Re-Bath, the nation’s largest complete bathroom remodeling company, marked the opening of its Brandon location with a grand opening event on April 22 at its showroom located in the Westfield Brandon mall at 459 Brandon Town Center.

Re-Bath Tampa is owned and operated by previous industry colleagues Rhino Rubio and Jackie Ruiz. Rubio is an industry leader in the retail environment and Ruiz holds an interior design degree and brings over 20 years of experience in the kitchen and bath industry.

“We are extremely excited to be servicing homeowners again in the Greater Tampa community by providing a best in class business to turn to for their remodeling needs,” said Rubio.

To learn more about Re-Bath for your bathroom remodeling needs, visit www.rebath.com/location/tampa.

Watson Clinic Opens New Office In Brandon

Watson Clinic is proud to introduce their singular brand of skincare to residents of Brandon and surrounding communities. Watson Clinic Dermatology at Brandon features the expertise of a board-certified dermatology specialist, a highly qualified nursing staff and the latest treatments and technologies to ensure healthy and vibrant skin.

“This is a convenient location in the center of the city where patients can enjoy access to a diverse array of skincare services, including annual evaluations, the detection and treatments of skin cancers, acne, eczema, psoriasis and other common disorders, dermatologic surgery as well as the most popular noninvasive facial rejuvenation options,” said Dr. Felicia Hall, MD.

Dr. Hall is board certified by the American Board of Dermatology and is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Mohs Surgery and American Medical Association. She has close to 15 years of experience in private practice.

The Watson Clinic Dermatology at Brandon is located at 675 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. It is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.watsonclinic.com or call 655-3680.

Averitt Express Honors Associate For 20 Years Of Service

Tampa area transportation company Averitt Express recently honored associate Paul Kimble of Valrico for 20 years of service. He is now among the more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s ‘Over 20 Team,’ an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.

Bay Area Trust, LLC Buys Houses

Bay Area Trust, LLC has been in business since 2008 and will buy any house within an hour of Tampa, whether they are occupied, trashed, have bad tenants, etc.

It has purchased hundreds of homes from $15,000 all the way up to $400,000 and its funds are available immediately. Local and reputable title companies are used and it is able to buy your home as quickly as you would like. It can buy houses as soon as the next day or can postpone until next year if you prefer.

Bay Area Trust is located at 1902 W. Main St. in Tampa. For more information, visit its website at www.buy813.com or call 540-7375.

Salons By JC Celebrates Five Years And A New Salon Suite

The Salons by JC owner, Denise Cooke, is thrilled to bring another salon suite concept to the area. It serves the Valrico community, offering luxurious suites to beauty and wellness professionals seeking professional independence for five years.

Guests will love Salons by JC as it offers every beauty service under one roof. It is a premier choice for salon professionals to grow their business and their brand; the private suites provide one-on-one settings, and beauty professionals and customers are increasingly seeking out for their business.

Salons by JC differentiates itself from other salon suite concepts through its signature salon concierge, who works full-time at the service of the beauty professionals and their clients. The concierge makes sure the salon is operating smoothly and is available to help the tenants as needed.

“As the owner, I want to make sure the beauty and wellness professionals feel that they belong to a salon family where they are taken care of and happy,” stated Cooke.

The new location in Brandon can be found at 1534 W. Brandon Blvd. in The Collection at Brandon Shopping Center, joining other businesses such as KeKe’s Breakfast Cafe and Home Centric. For more information, call 569-0103 or email dcooke@salonsbyjc.com.

New Dental Office Coming To Valrico

Dr. Amir Mostatabzadeh, DDS and Dr. Johnathan Tanner, DDS will soon be offering dental services to the community of Valrico at their brand-new office, Bloomingdale Dental Care. The new full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice is set to open on Friday, May 28.

Bloomingdale Dental Care will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Dr. Mostatabzadeh, Dr. Tanner and their dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. From routine cleanings and simple fillings to the more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime.

“We are excited to be joining the Valrico community to offer high-quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages,” said Dr. Mostatabzadeh. “Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”

Bloomingdale Dental Care is located at 2184 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The office is now accepting new patients; appointments can be made by calling 616-1097 or visiting www.BloomingdaleDentalCareFL.com.

London Baker Law Celebrates Six Years

London Baker Law has provided concierge, custom and caring services in the area of estate planning and probate for six years. Services include wills, durable powers of attorney, living wills, health care surrogates and probate issues.

Doing this type of planning can be scary and unsettling, but London Baker Law is committed to help people make difficult choices and decisions as they work through how they want their life handled if they’re incapacitated and how they want things to go after they are no longer here to do things.

The London Baker Law office is at 6409 Eureka Springs Rd., Ste. 516 in Tampa. For more information, visit www.londonbakerlaw.com or call 586-1332.

Pink Court Ballers Skills Academy Provides Mobile Training

Does your child want to get stronger and faster, jump higher and improve their sports skills? Coach Marvin Lee with Pink Court Ballers Skills Academy is ready to take them to the next level, all without leaving your driveway.

It offers 1:1 skills training from beginner to pro, and with group training, team camps and individual camps either on-site or via mobile, it brings the training to you. Many sports benefit from its VertiMax training, including basketball, football, soccer, baseball, lacrosse and track and field.

To find out more about the training offered, visit www.pinkcourtballers.com or call 334-303-8560.

Mobile RV Repair And Services Co-Owner Awarded Master RV Technician Designation

Mobile RV Repair and Services in Apollo Beach is proud to announce that its lead technician and co-owner, Julia Coheley, has been awarded the designation ‘Master RV Technician’ by Recreational Vehicle Service Academy (RVSA). RVSA-certified Master RV Technicians like Coheley have passed an extensive hands-on and written curriculum and a comprehensive final examination, and they have demonstrated proficiency, performance and professionalism.

Mobile RV Repair and Services is a five-star rated business serving Hillsborough and nearby counties. For more information, visit its website at www.mobilervrepairandservices.com or follow it on Facebook @mobilervrepairandservices.

Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling, Paparazzi Accessories Offers Bling On A Budget

Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling offers accessories for everyone regardless of your style or income due to the affordability of Paparazzi Accessories. It offers a variety of ways to shop its ever-changing inventory via its website; home, private or event gatherings; Facebook Live; and Zoom parties.

“It’s a great way to have a fun-filled fundraiser by offering jewelry,” said Yolanda Harris, owner of Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling.

The items available are priced at $1, $5 or $25 and are nickel and lead-free, including earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces and even a children’s jewelry collection.

Contact Honeyz Fortune 5 Bling at 317-203-9678, email honeyzfortune5@gmail.com or visit https://paparazziaccessories.com/honeyz/.