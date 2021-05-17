AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor’s annual Jack Daniel’s Engraving Event has become quite popular in the Valrico community. This event offers unique engraved liquor bottles that make for great gifts for Father’s Day, housewarming gifts and corporate gifts.

“We recently did bottles for Toyota and they used them as corporate gifts,” said Ajay Jambhekar, owner of AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor.

“I started this event a few years ago and I do it two times a year, once at Christmas time and the other around Father’s Day,” Jambhekar said. “These events are done basically as a way to say ‘thank you’ to our customers.”

The bottle engraving event will take place on Saturday, June 12 at Jambhekar’s store from 6-9 p.m. This year’s event will feature eight different liquors to choose from for the bottle engraving. The eight liquors that can be purchased for engraving are Jack Daniel’s, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Jack Daniel’s Barrel Proof, Jack Daniel’s Frank Sinatra, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Gold, Woodford Reserve Bourbon and Herradura Tequila.

“This is a one-day-only event and customers can pre-purchase their bottles and pick them up the night of the event or the next day,” Jambhekar said. “This year, there are no restrictions on how many bottles customers can purchase. This is why it’s best to purchase in advance. We will also have pizza at the event from Rosati’s Chicago Pizza.”

Jambhekar loves educating his customers on the different liquors, wines and beers he offers in his store.

“In the liquor and food industry, the two most important things are taste and quality,” he said. “I like to let my customers know about how different products taste and save them money at the same time.”

Another part of this event that Jambhekar loves is that, each year, more bottles are getting engraved and he loves beating his previous year’s bottle engraving goal.

“I do my best to beat my record every year,” Jambhekar said.

If you would like to learn more about the bottle engraving event or if you would like to pre-purchase a bottle to be engraved, you can contact Jambhekar at 654-6488. AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors is located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in The Shoppes at Lithia – Publix Plaza in Valrico.