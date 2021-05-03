Park guests will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Harvey and purchase his new book at a special limited capacity signing event with enhanced health and safety measures.

WHAT: World-renowned artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey will return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for a weekend filled with exciting new merchandise and opportunities for fans to connect in a safe and physically distant way. Included with park admission, guests can meet Dr. Harvey with health and safety modifications in place, including:

Limited capacity and physically distant meeting locations, including outdoor and open-air queues for guest parties as they wait to have their materials signed.

Protective face coverings required for all guests age 2 and older.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of surfaces and ample availability of hand sanitizer in merchandise locations.

Contact-free merchandise signing opportunities with Dr. Harvey.

WHEN: Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16.

DETAILS: Throughout the weekend, fans will enjoy the opportunity to meet Dr. Harvey and purchase new merchandise, including an all-new book!

Park guests will be able to purchase Dr. Harvey’s new memoir, titled Guy Harvey’s Underwater World, before it is publicly available in June, with the exciting opportunity to have it signed in-person by the author. In his fifth published book, Dr. Harvey’s global fishing and diving adventures are presented in strikingly beautiful, visually stunning scenes during his expeditions around the world.

A portion of sales benefit ocean conservation, research and education through the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the seas by supporting groundbreaking scientific research and helping foster the next generation of ocean conservationists.

From art for the home to artwork that fans can wear, a wide selection of canvases, hats, shirts and more are available for purchase at the park. For this weekend only, guests can get their purchases signed by Dr. Harvey in person at the Xcursions Gift Shop.

SAFETY: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees and the animals in our care. The park has worked diligently with state and local health experts, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.

For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, including key operational changes, visit BuschGardens.com/tampa/safety.

Guests can visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com for more information and reservations—and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards or Annual Passes.

About Dr. Guy Harvey: Dr. Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist, explorer, and entrepreneur, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea. His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw but fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science.

Having graduated with honors in Marine Biology from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1977, Dr. Harvey returned home to Jamaica to resume his education, earning his Ph.D. from the University of the West Indies in 1984. Though he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a highly acclaimed artist, Dr. Harvey has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, traveling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints.



About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay:

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, AZA-accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age.



Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.