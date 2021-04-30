Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 30, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since April 29, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (44 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 25 new cases, Valrico having 21 new cases, Seffner having 14 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 29, 2021: 10,319 cases

Riverview, April 30, 2021: 10,363↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 29, 2021: 7,753 cases

Brandon, April 30, 2021: 7,778↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 29, 2021: 3,778 cases

Ruskin, April 30, 2021: 3,791↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 29, 2021: 2,537 cases

Wimauma, April 30, 2021: 2,548↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 29, 2021: 4,772 cases

Valrico, April 30, 2021: 4,793↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 29, 2021: 1,456 cases

Sun City Center, April 30, 2021: 1,456, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 29, 2021: 1,527 cases

Apollo Beach, April 30, 2021: 1,531↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 29, 2021: 2,172 cases

Seffner, April 30, 2021: 2,186↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 29, 2021: 1,592 cases

Gibsonton, April 30, 2021: 1,600↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 29, 2021: 1,978 cases

Lithia, April 30, 2021: 1,982↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 29, 2021: 1,538 cases

Dover, April 30, 2021: 1,545↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 29, 2021: 39,298

April 30, 2021: 39,449

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 29, 2021: 133,616

April 30, 2021: 134,130

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 29, 2021: 2,186,477

April 30, 2021: 2,191,695

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 29, 2021: 1,696

April 30, 2021: 1,702

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 29, 2021: 35,084

April 30, 2021: 35,161

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)