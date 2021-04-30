Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 30, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.
Since April 29, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (44 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 25 new cases, Valrico having 21 new cases, Seffner having 14 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Wimauma having 11 new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 29, 2021: 10,319 cases
Riverview, April 30, 2021: 10,363↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 29, 2021: 7,753 cases
Brandon, April 30, 2021: 7,778↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 29, 2021: 3,778 cases
Ruskin, April 30, 2021: 3,791↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 29, 2021: 2,537 cases
Wimauma, April 30, 2021: 2,548↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 29, 2021: 4,772 cases
Valrico, April 30, 2021: 4,793↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 29, 2021: 1,456 cases
Sun City Center, April 30, 2021: 1,456, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 29, 2021: 1,527 cases
Apollo Beach, April 30, 2021: 1,531↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 29, 2021: 2,172 cases
Seffner, April 30, 2021: 2,186↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 29, 2021: 1,592 cases
Gibsonton, April 30, 2021: 1,600↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 29, 2021: 1,978 cases
Lithia, April 30, 2021: 1,982↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 29, 2021: 1,538 cases
Dover, April 30, 2021: 1,545↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 29, 2021: 39,298
April 30, 2021: 39,449
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 29, 2021: 133,616
April 30, 2021: 134,130
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 29, 2021: 2,186,477
April 30, 2021: 2,191,695
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 29, 2021: 1,696
April 30, 2021: 1,702
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 29, 2021: 35,084
April 30, 2021: 35,161
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)