By Faith Miller

For the month of May, the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC) continues its series of online events while transitioning to in-person events. While continuing its series of boredom busters for families and plays for kids, it is also offering opportunities to learn about places across the globe, create hands-on projects and more.

On Thursday, May 13, Bruton Memorial Library will be offering a hands-on arts and crafts project titled ‘Big Hands, Little Hands: Ladybug Garden Pot.’ The program will be open to all families and is based on the idea of adults helping their kids.

“A pair of big hands (adult) and a pair of little hands (child age 4-plus) will design a ladybug garden pot,” states the official HCPLC website.

The event will be available the entire day and families will be provided take-home craft kits while supplies are available.

Another event will be taking place online on Tuesday, May 18 titled ‘Exploring the Philippines.’ According to the official HCPLC website, the program is presented as part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It will feature the director of cultural affairs for Philippine Cultural Foundation, Inc., Joey Omila.

It is described to be an “engaging and informative session” that will be discussing the different cultures, history and traditions of the Philippines. It will also include a live question and answer session. Registration is available online at the events page on the official HCPLC website and the event is recommended for all ages. It will begin at 6:30 and will last until approximately 7 p.m.

On Thursday, May 20 from 6:30 till approximately 7 p.m., the HCPLC will be hosting ‘Finding Your Patriot.’ This online event will feature teaching adults how to use different ways to find military records through free library sources. Examples of these sources include “Fold3, Ancestry and Find A Grave.” Library staff will be available to help attendees with tips and demonstrations to help people conduct successful family research.

For more information on these and other events, visit https://hcplc.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.