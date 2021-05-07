Inflated Expressions is the brainchild of Karen Fountain, who is a wife and a mother of two children and a dog. She has been a resident of the Riverview area for more than 20 years.

“My daughter was born premature at 25 weeks in 2011,” Fountain said. “As a stay at home mom, I began crafting more and realized I had a passion for creativity and began decorating parties for friends, which later pushed me to launch Inflated Expressions in 2012.”

Inflated Expression is a local balloon design company owned by Fountain.

“For your next special occasion, consider one of our creative balloon designs,” she said. “Our professional balloon designs will leave a lasting impression. We offer a variety of creative balloon designs and balloon gift arrangements. I welcome anyone to browse our site, get inspired and shop with ease to create your most memorable occasion.”

Fountain and her team offer their balloon creations to customers in Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Valrico, Brandon, Plant City, Seffner, Lithia, Gibsonton and surrounding neighborhoods.

“What makes Inflated Expressions different from other balloon companies in the area is that Inflated Expressions provides creative and affordable balloon decorations for all occasions, and the best part is, we deliver them to you,” Fountain said.

Fountain loves that her balloon creations make her customers smile.

“I love making everyone happy,” Fountain said. “I love being able to bring joy and happiness to our community with our inflated expressions.”

Keeping things local is very important to Fountain and her team.

“As a small, female-owned business, I understand the importance of community support in order for my own business to thrive,” Fountain said. “Therefore, it’s important to me to support other local businesses, whether it is buying local goods and services or partnering with other businesses in the community. I appreciate the continued support of our local community and the Osprey Observer.”

If you would like to learn more about Inflated Expressions or if you would like to order one of its balloon creations, you can visit their website at www.inflatedexpressions.com or call Fountain at 417-3573. Inflated Expression’s hours of operation are Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, Inflated Expression is offering contactless delivery.