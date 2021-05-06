Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 6, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center and Lithia.

Since May 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (31 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having seven new cases, Seffner having four new cases and Dover having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 5, 2021: 10,502 cases
Riverview, May 6, 2021: 10,533↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 5, 2021: 7,881 cases
Brandon, May 6, 2021: 7,904↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 5, 2021: 3,835 cases
Ruskin, May 6, 2021: 3,846↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 5, 2021: 2,565 cases
Wimauma, May 6, 2021: 2,572↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 5, 2021: 4,848 cases
Valrico, May 6, 2021: 4,860↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 5, 2021: 1,463 cases
Sun City Center, May 6, 2021: 1,463, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 5, 2021: 1,562 cases
Apollo Beach, May 6, 2021: 1,569↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 5, 2021: 2,216 cases
Seffner, May 6, 2021: 2,220↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 5, 2021: 1,622 cases
Gibsonton, May 6, 2021: 1,630↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 5, 2021: 2,003 cases
Lithia, May 6, 2021: 2,003, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 5, 2021: 1,572 cases
Dover, May 6, 2021: 1,575↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 5, 2021: 39,945
May 6, 2021: 40,051

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 5, 2021: 135,738
May 6, 2021: 136,154

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 5, 2021: 2,211,728
May 6, 2021: 2,216,159

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 5, 2021: 1,725
May 6, 2021: 1,732

Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 5, 2021: 35,478
May 6, 2021: 35,549

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

Previous articleFamily Physician Uses Trust And Time To Connect With Patients
Staff Report