Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 6, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center and Lithia.
Since May 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (31 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having seven new cases, Seffner having four new cases and Dover having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 5, 2021: 10,502 cases
Riverview, May 6, 2021: 10,533↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 5, 2021: 7,881 cases
Brandon, May 6, 2021: 7,904↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 5, 2021: 3,835 cases
Ruskin, May 6, 2021: 3,846↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 5, 2021: 2,565 cases
Wimauma, May 6, 2021: 2,572↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 5, 2021: 4,848 cases
Valrico, May 6, 2021: 4,860↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 5, 2021: 1,463 cases
Sun City Center, May 6, 2021: 1,463, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 5, 2021: 1,562 cases
Apollo Beach, May 6, 2021: 1,569↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 5, 2021: 2,216 cases
Seffner, May 6, 2021: 2,220↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 5, 2021: 1,622 cases
Gibsonton, May 6, 2021: 1,630↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 5, 2021: 2,003 cases
Lithia, May 6, 2021: 2,003, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 5, 2021: 1,572 cases
Dover, May 6, 2021: 1,575↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 5, 2021: 39,945
May 6, 2021: 40,051
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 5, 2021: 135,738
May 6, 2021: 136,154
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 5, 2021: 2,211,728
May 6, 2021: 2,216,159
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 5, 2021: 1,725
May 6, 2021: 1,732
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 5, 2021: 35,478
May 6, 2021: 35,549
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)