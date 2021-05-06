Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 6, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center and Lithia.

Since May 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (31 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having seven new cases, Seffner having four new cases and Dover having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 5, 2021: 10,502 cases

Riverview, May 6, 2021: 10,533↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 5, 2021: 7,881 cases

Brandon, May 6, 2021: 7,904↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 5, 2021: 3,835 cases

Ruskin, May 6, 2021: 3,846↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 5, 2021: 2,565 cases

Wimauma, May 6, 2021: 2,572↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 5, 2021: 4,848 cases

Valrico, May 6, 2021: 4,860↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 5, 2021: 1,463 cases

Sun City Center, May 6, 2021: 1,463, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 5, 2021: 1,562 cases

Apollo Beach, May 6, 2021: 1,569↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 5, 2021: 2,216 cases

Seffner, May 6, 2021: 2,220↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 5, 2021: 1,622 cases

Gibsonton, May 6, 2021: 1,630↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 5, 2021: 2,003 cases

Lithia, May 6, 2021: 2,003, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 5, 2021: 1,572 cases

Dover, May 6, 2021: 1,575↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 5, 2021: 39,945

May 6, 2021: 40,051

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 5, 2021: 135,738

May 6, 2021: 136,154

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 5, 2021: 2,211,728

May 6, 2021: 2,216,159

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 5, 2021: 1,725

May 6, 2021: 1,732

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 5, 2021: 35,478

May 6, 2021: 35,549

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

