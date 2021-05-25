Founded in 1982, Mary & Martha House has been helping women and families escape domestic violence and homelessness for 39 years.

Mary & Martha House provides individualized case management for each woman to identify personal barriers and overcome them. Mary & Martha House is not a one-size-fits-all or group program. Each client receives individual counseling services to help her conquer her unique struggles.

“It was started many years ago by three women, two of which who were nuns,” said Mary & Martha House’s executive director, Laurie Herring. “It just kind of evolved over the years, but what is very important about our agency is that we are not just a shelter for women. We are a full-on program where women can take the very next step in putting their lives back together again. Our main goal is to help with getting through every barrier that brought them to our program.”

Like many nonprofits in the area, the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected Mary & Martha House, forcing it to cancel its Passport to Freedom event.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” Herring said. “The pandemic really hurt us last year. However, God provided for us through the pandemic. We were one of the few agencies that didn’t have to lay anyone off or close our doors. We were able to maintain the care of our women and children.”

The next Passport to Freedom event will be held on Friday, June 11 at The Regent. The event starts at 6 p.m.

“We are very careful in the names we choose for our events,” Herring said. “It’s more than just a fundraising event. It’s an opportunity for women to shine. They can show their accomplishments of the things they have done if they choose to. Passport to Freedom is basically a name for the freedom they have now. They are safe from domestic violence and put it behind them. We are making this more of a celebration of the accomplishments of our women and children.”

If you would like to learn more about Mary & Martha House or if you’d like to attend its Passport to Freedom event, you can visit its website at www.marymarthahouse.org or contact Herring at 645-7874.