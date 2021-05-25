Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, the dynamic and freshness-fueled build-your-own ‘bol’ concept from South Florida, officially debuted in the Tampa Bay market with the opening of its Brandon location this month.

Created by Chris Gannon, son of Outback Steakhouse Founder Tim Gannon, the fast-casual concept seeks to offer food that is nutritious, wholesome and nourishing paired with a culture of inspiration for its guests to be the best version of themselves.

The opening of the Brandon restaurant will mark the 18th location in less than five years for the rapidly growing brand, with the St. Petersburg location set to be unveiled this September.

Chris dreamed up the concept for Bolay when he came to the realization that the culinary scene needed a brand that believed excellent food fuels an amazing lifestyle, and that ‘fast’ and ‘casual’ can also mean extraordinary and nutritious.

Bolay boasts an offering of precomposed bols, endless opportunities for customization across its chef-driven menu along with gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. Guests build their own bols, starting with bases such as forbidden black rice and cilantro noodles and topped with veggies featuring options like ginger broccoli, herb-roasted potatoes and balsamic mushrooms.

Proteins come next, with something for everyone, like juicy steak au jus, savory miso-glazed tofu and spicy Thai shrimp for a bit of heat, then each bol is finished with add-ons like fresh cilantro and parmesan cheese, followed by signature sauces, such as creamy garlic and herb, cilantro pesto and spicy Thai sauce. Guests can also find juices, teas, agua frescas and desserts to complement their meal.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to introduce our fresh, bold flavors to the Tampa Bay area, starting first here in Brandon,” said Guillermo Novoa, operating partner of the newest Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen. “At Bolay, we don’t want to just be another restaurant on the block. Our goal is to become a hub for inspiration, personal growth and development, encouraging our team and guests within the local community to be the best versions of themselves.”

Located at 1544 W. Brandon Blvd., the 2,600-square-foot space will allow for indoor as well as patio seating for a total of nearly 70 guests. Dine-in, curbside pickup and direct delivery will be available to best suit how every guest would like to enjoy their favorite bol, along with catering and family meal options.

To learn more about Bolay, please visit www.bolay.com, like it on Facebook @EatBolay or follow @Bolay on Instagram and Twitter.