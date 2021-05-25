Brandon Regional Hospital received two big honors recently: once again receiving an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and being named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® list.

An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction recognizing a hospital’s achievements for protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

“The caregivers (physicians, nurses and support staff) at Brandon Regional Hospital are committed to delivering high-quality care to our community every day,” said Bland Eng, CEO of Brandon Regional Hospital. “As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, our caregivers have remained persistent in ensuring the safety of the patients and families we are privileged to serve. I am very proud of the team at Brandon Regional Hospital for receiving an ‘A’ Safety Grade for the fifth consecutive time.”

To see Brandon Regional Hospital's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org

In addition, the hospital was named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list. This is the ninth consecutive time Brandon Regional Hospital has been recognized with this honor as one of the top-performing hospitals in the U.S.

IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care, nonfederal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify the best practices that may help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.

“Brandon Regional Hospital is proud to once again be named one of the nation’s 100 top hospitals,” said Eng. “This recognition demonstrates our ongoing commitment in prioritizing patient-centered care and is a great honor for our team of talented caregivers who have worked extremely hard during the current pandemic.”

For more information, visit BrandonHospital.com.